Opinion: Mail-in voting will lead US down a slippery slope of fraud
By Claudia Humphrey

We the people are living in unprecedented times. With COVID-19 kicking at our door and a major election cycle around the corner, America has been forced into a dilemma; how do we, as a nation of sovereign citizens, conduct our civic duty to vote in a Constitutional Republic?

Vocal Democrats have found it in their interest to advocate for an archaic form of voting through a flawed system: the U.S. Postal Service. By utilizing the Postal Service to conduct our elections, we are opening ourselves up for unrivaled vote manipulation and mass voter confusion.

A 2005 study conducted by the Federal Elections Commission and headed by former President Jimmy Carter concluded that absentee ballots remain a large source of potential voter fraud. How can we support a historically fraudulent form of electioneering?

The hypocrisy of those on the Left who allow mass protests and riots but on the other hand wish to discourage physical voting is reprehensible. With the overwhelming possibility of fraudulent activity in mind, it seems odd to advocate for this outdated “solution,” as the mainstream Democratic Party is currently doing.

To allow for universal mail-in voting is to encourage massive levels of voter fraud.

In 2012, the Pew Center on the States’ Elective Initiatives conducted a study of voter registration inaccuracies and found that one out of every eight voter registrations are no longer valid or had incorrect information, a total of over 24 million records. Out of that number, over two million voter registrations were for people who were declared deceased and over 12 million had incorrect addresses. Approximately 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state.

Allowing the Postal Service to transport unchecked ballots would certainly sway an election. If these records were used to cast fraudulent ballots, it would total at over 16.75 million votes, which can push an electoral victory by a healthy margin. What is the point of voting when your political “voice” is potentially voided by illegitimate votes?

Furthermore, four women from the Metroplex were arrested in 2016 for voter fraud and targeting seniors who were utilizing the mail-in voting system. According to the Dallas Morning News, in 2016, “the voter fraud ring forged some signatures and lied to obtain others, edited old applications and resubmitted them without the voters’ knowledge.”

I don’t believe it’s a radical idea to say mail-in voting is a slippery slope. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton would agree, stating “ballots by mail are intended to make it easier for Texas seniors to vote. The unfortunate downside is their extreme vulnerability to fraud.”

Democrats can argue for the allowance of massive protests, and in the same breath claim that those who advocate for physical voting do not care about the health of the American people. Why would the Left want a system riddled with issues? Simply because a modern election cannot be won by the Democratic Party without some form of fraud.

