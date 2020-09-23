Opinion: Mail-in voting will lead US down a slippery slope of fraud

We the people are living in unprecedented times. With COVID-19 kicking at our door and a major election cycle around the corner, America has been forced into a dilemma; how do we, as a nation of sovereign citizens, conduct our civic duty to vote in a Constitutional Republic?
Vocal Democrats have found it in their interest to advocate for an archaic form of voting through a flawed system: the U.S. Postal Service. By utilizing the Postal Service to conduct our elections, we are opening ourselves up for unrivaled vote manipulation and mass voter confusion.
A 2005 study conducted by the Federal Elections Commission and headed by former President Jimmy Carter concluded that absentee ballots remain a large source of potential voter fraud. How can we support a historically fraudulent form of electioneering?
The hypocrisy of those on the Left who allow mass protests and riots but on the other hand wish to discourage physical voting is reprehensible. With the overwhelming possibility of fraudulent activity in mind, it seems odd to advocate for this outdated “solution,” as the mainstream Democratic Party is currently doing.
To allow for universal mail-in voting is to encourage massive levels of voter fraud.
In 2012, the Pew Center on the States’ Elective Initiatives conducted a study of voter registration inaccuracies and found that one out of every eight voter registrations are no longer valid or had incorrect information, a total of over 24 million records. Out of that number, over two million voter registrations were for people who were declared deceased and over 12 million had incorrect addresses. Approximately 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state.
Allowing the Postal Service to transport unchecked ballots would certainly sway an election. If these records were used to cast fraudulent ballots, it would total at over 16.75 million votes, which can push an electoral victory by a healthy margin. What is the point of voting when your political “voice” is potentially voided by illegitimate votes?
Furthermore, four women from the Metroplex were arrested in 2016 for voter fraud and targeting seniors who were utilizing the mail-in voting system. According to the Dallas Morning News, in 2016, “the voter fraud ring forged some signatures and lied to obtain others, edited old applications and resubmitted them without the voters’ knowledge.”
I don’t believe it’s a radical idea to say mail-in voting is a slippery slope. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton would agree, stating “ballots by mail are intended to make it easier for Texas seniors to vote. The unfortunate downside is their extreme vulnerability to fraud.”
Democrats can argue for the allowance of massive protests, and in the same breath claim that those who advocate for physical voting do not care about the health of the American people. Why would the Left want a system riddled with issues? Simply because a modern election cannot be won by the Democratic Party without some form of fraud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
You asked me to respond so I am obliging you. I can only write one reply though, since otherwise we will enter a never-ending spiral of long comments. I think we can both agree that will get annoying after a while. Also, the Shorthorn website does not always format correctly, so if this ends up being smashed together, I apologize.
You referenced the 2005 study without also mentioning that Carter has recently stated his support for mail-in voting and his denial of the exact thesis you are presenting. That is a pretty big oversight, one that collapses the logic behind including the study at all. If Jimmy Carter disagrees with your thesis, then why cite him? I assume it is an attempt to paint him as a hypocrite, but in reality you are simply choosing to interpret the study in a way that benefits your argument. If you want to cite this study to prove your thesis, then you must also address and explain the contradiction between your interpretation and Carter’s interpretation.
In addition, you also assume, without evidence, two conclusions regarding that study. For both of these conclusions we will choose to assume your interpretation of the 2005 study is accurate, for the sake of argument.
Firstly, you presume that a 15 year old study represents the modern reality of mail-in voting. Secondly, you presume that “potential voter fraud” is the same as “actual voter fraud.”
For both points, we can address them by asking: “How prevalent has voter fraud been since 2005?” A few studies have been done on this topic, and they suggest that the rate of voter fraud is excessively low (negligible, in fact).
For the 2012 Pew study, you incorrectly assume that issues with voter registration is the same as massive election fraud. In reality, not only has the study been used since 2012 to address the exact problems it highlights, but there is also zero evidence for an organized movement to promote voter fraud. Those who are employed to count and verify ballots are not merely Democrats, but people subscribing to many different political and ideological beliefs. Furthermore, many ballots have been rejected already this election cycle due to inaccurate or missing signatures, which is not the sort of news you would expect to hear if voter fraud was on the rise.
This notion that Democrats, or some other group, are organizing a movement to rig an election via mail-in voting is based on nothing other than an assumed conspiracy theory. There are, and always have been, isolated cases of people attempting to commit election fraud. Again, not only is this a negligible number of people, but the very fact that these cases are in the news supports the fact that it is very difficult to successfully commit voter fraud, even on a small scale. As you say, those four women were arrested for it. Not once do you ever provide solid evidence for wide-scale fraud, you merely present isolated cases that were not successful and would not influence an election.
Again, let us ignore that, and instead assume that somehow your thesis is completely accurate regarding voting fraud and its prevalence. Well, that would be a massive issue, obviously. Going forward we would have two courses of action.
Option one: We can eliminate mail-in voting altogether. This seems to be your preferred response, since you claim that the system is “riddled with issues.” After all, if even in 2012 there were so many potentially fraudulent ballots, why take the risk in 2020? Of course, eliminating mail-in voting would prevent many members of the military from casting a ballot, as well as the sick, the injured, the disabled, and the elderly. Clearly this option does not help promote democracy.
Option two: We can divert funds to help secure our elections by guaranteeing that information is current, and that they are well-staffed, bipartisan, unbiased, etc. If voter fraud by mail is such a risk, then let us address that risk. We can have the best of both worlds. We are not simply limited to either suppressing the vote or “fraudulent” elections.
I also wanted to respond to your multiple comments regarding protests. Specifically, the following: “Democrats can argue for the allowance of massive protests, and in the same breath claim that those who advocate for physical voting do not care about the health of the American people.”
Is the argument here that we should not allow protests? You understand that it is constitutionally impossible to stop them, correct? If your argument is that protests should be ALLOWED, but that Democrats should not SUPPORT the protests, due to the pandemic, then I believe you are completely straw-manning the Democratic position. Most Democrats are promoting safe protesting, meaning social distancing and masks.
Furthermore, choosing to put yourself at risk by attending a protest is a choice, not a requirement. In the same vein, voting in-person should also be a choice, rather than a requirement. That is the argument for mail-in voting.
In conclusion, you seemed to assume that voter fraud is prevalent, but upon further research you could not find this to be true. Whether consciously or subconsciously, you chose to pursue your premise without ever providing adequate evidence for it. In fact, your own sources actually help disprove your thesis. This column will certainly appeal to a Republican audience, though I doubt it will help sway any undecided voters, due to the issues I mentioned.
Welcome to the Community Voices team. It is good to have some diversity of opinion!
First, thank you for a speedy reply! I look forward to our future conversations, and I hope to one day meet you to discuss various issues. Feel free, if your time allows it, to shoot me an email at jlr9823@mavs.uta.edu to discuss this further.
Your first point regarding my citing of the 2005 study is fair, but you still disregard the fact that the conclusion made was, and I quote, "Absentee ballots remain the largest potential source of voter fraud." I believe you failed to see the point I was trying to make. To make universal an already fraud-ridden form of electioneering will only prove detrimental to our representative republic. Furthermore, the bipartisan study that was conducted was only heavily challenged recently, as it relates to this election cycle. It seems ironic that the Left would swap views on a topic so quickly, as they have with border security, the filibuster, and now mail in voting. They only seem to agree with a topic when it works to their favor. Why, instead of maintaining an objective lens on a topic, do we find the Democrats opposing everything supported by the Republicans, and specifically Donald Trump? It seems to me that the notion of "Orange Man Bad" is replacing everything on the Left's political platform. You say that there is a delineation between potential voter fraud and actual voter fraud, but fail to recognize the fact that our last presidential election was riddled with fraud. A study conducted by the Heritage Foundation, which ironically was taken out of my original article, concluded that Hillary Clinton received an estimated 40,000 additional illegitimate votes. Out of the 21 state that participated in the study, they found 8471 illegitimate votes. Do you not see the slippery slope with expanding this level of fraud through universal mail in voting? What you are seeing is a historically fraudulent political party advocating for a historically fraudulent form of electioneering, as I stated in my article.
Regarding the Pew study, you missed my point I was making, which was specifically related to voter confusion. If you are relying on the post office to conduct our elections, you have to allow a massive buffer period to account for these errors. Going back to my prior point about ballot inaccuracies, and the Pew study, it would take 7-10 days for the ballot to then be sent back for correction, and another 7-10 to be resubmitted. That means we would need a 21-30 day buffer period to give over 253 million voting adults a voice in our Republic. If that were to occur, we would need to start voting at the beginning of October. Need you be reminded of the fact that the first of three presidential debates does not occur until September 29th?
I want to jump to your point about options for the future, and your assumption on what I would advocate for. The entire article is a counter to this notion that we should allow UNIVERSAL mail in voting. I say again, if we can protest, get our hair cut, go to the grocery store, and attend school, we should be able to conduct our civic duty to vote in the next presidential election.
For you to assume that I would do away entirely with mail in voting would be to ignore my entire thesis, which states that universal mail in voting would overload the postal service and allow for a plethora of fraud, which the Left specifically is known to conduct. Examples? How about the case of dead people voting in Colorado in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013? What about the Public Interest Legal Foundation finding eight Virginia counties allowing illegal aliens to vote? In that same state, they found over 20 dead people turned in applications to vote. What about a 2015 study in Pennsylvania which found hundreds of duplicate votes? Each specific issue was, oddly enough, supporting a Democrats effort. Coincidence? Maybe.
What is your opinion on vote harvesting? Do you believe it is reasonable to assume that representatives from each party would come door to door to collect voter ballots? Do you believe this is a legitimate way to perform elections? I find it interesting that you conveniently failed to mention that issue.
Now the part that I want to shine light on is this idea that I somehow wish to disallow protesting. No. My argument is that there is a clear double standard present within the Left where, in a nation riddled with Coronavirus, they blatantly support protests and riots, but say that those in the right who advocate for in person voting don't care about the safety of the American People. Cities are quite literally on fire, and the Left still believes that it is the Republicans who disregard the health and safety of the American people.
Quite the contrary to your point, I believe we should allow in person voting and protesting, regardless of the Coronavirus. Absentee ballots still exist, as I believe they should, but we should not, in any vein, allow for unchecked ballots to be mailed to, and mailed back by, millions of Americans. We do not have a sufficient process to weed out voter fraud, nor do we have a large enough buffer period for errors to be corrected.
I believe your issue is a complete disregard of the very real possibility of voter fraud. I want to ask, do you truly believe we should allow universal mail in voting? Regardless of fraud, regardless of voter confusion, and regardless of the post office's inability to sort through so many ballots, you still advocate for this method of conducting elections? We might as well allow people to vote online, or is that too far? What would the difference be between sending an unchecked ballot to a home and sending an unchecked email to a person? I did not write this column to sway those, such as yourself, on the left. You have already proven in a few short paragraphs the fact that the Left disregards facts. I would hope that true objective viewers of politics would see the blatant slippery slope that is present, and ignore the Leftist echo chamber that has been created in Universities. Thank you again for your reply, and I look forward to future conversations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.