Opinion: Low male enrollment in higher education could have far-reaching consequences

In the past five years, college enrollment numbers have decreased almost 1.5 million, with men accounting for roughly 71% of the decline, according to enrollment data from the National Student Clearinghouse.
The number of women receiving bachelor’s degrees has outnumbered men since the 1980s. This trend has persisted not just among 4-year institutions awarding degrees but among 2-year colleges as well.
While the continued success of women in higher education is commendable, the underperformance of their male counterparts is cause for great concern.
Low male enrollment in institutions of higher education is indicative of the larger trend of male disengagement from wider society. Men are not only abandoning school but trades and the workforce as a whole, according to NPR. Nearly one third of U.S. men of prime working age are not working.
From an early age, boys begin deviating from their female counterparts. According to Psychology Today, boys mature slower physically, socially and linguistically. They are more vulnerable to neuropsychiatric disorders developed during early childhood, such as ADHD, among a long list of other behavioral disorders that make it more difficult to learn.
By the end of high school, male graduation is 6% lower than women. The ratio in college fares no better, as men’s rate of degree attainment at 4-year institutions is only at 59%, also 6% lower than women’s, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.
Men are also 20% more likely to drop out of college than their female counterparts, according to ThinkImpact.
Some of these behavioral issues can be addressed at the secondary level by dividing educational programs into smaller digestible bits and building time for breaks and rewards in between. By accommodating boys earlier in their education, it would help them grow into college students.
Higher levels of violent crime have been associated with low levels of educational attainment. With men leaving institutions of higher education at record numbers, it’s possible this may lead to a rise in violent crime, according to a University of Berkley study.
People have more positive general emotions and mood states as they reach higher educational achievement. In contrast, people with little to no education experience financial insecurity and negative emotions more often than their more educated counterparts.
These compounding issues leave many men unable to find stable jobs and form healthy relationships. Higher levels of education have been shown to improve conscientiousness, agreeableness and extraversion, according to the Oxford University Press.
As a result of the current crisis, Americans are seeing a shortage of eligible bachelors in the dating market for women with college degrees, according to Psychological Today in 2019. This is particularly troubling as family formation has been on a steady decline for 40 years. In short, a rapidly shrinking population does not bode well for an economy and society that relies on a growing population to maintain the status quo.
Despite the seeming urgency of the situation, no federal or state resources have been prepared to address the crisis of low educational achievement among men.
One potential solution to stem the increasing number of aimless men would be the re-emphasis and destigmatization of trades in grades K-12. The longstanding societal push to emphasize college as the next step after college has soured people to the idea of alternative paths, according to The Atlantic.
The need to initiate campaigns targeted towards men’s issues and destigmatize the conversations surrounding them cannot be overstated. If people fail to stem the rising numbers of aimless men and only rely on women or successful men in America, they are setting themselves up for an unprecedented social and economic crisis.
