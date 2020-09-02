Opinion: ‘Lovecraft Country’ dispenses with the white savior trope in favor of authentic storytelling

Lovecraftian monsters, white Aryan witches and Jackie Robinson fighting off aliens with a baseball bat — this only describes the first two episodes of the new HBO horror-drama, “Lovecraft Country.”
The Black characters in this series serve as more than the comic relief, sidekick, moral compass or sacrifice to a white protagonist. They are given the full spotlight and paint a truthful picture of what it was like living as a Black person in Jim Crow America.
“Lovecraft Country” is more complex and layered than your typical horror-drama show. The series does a good job of showing that the real monsters in this story are much more than fictional creatures or aliens but can also be bigots and racist cops, which is still prevalent today.
Based on the 2016 book of the same name written by Matt Ruff and featuring big names such as Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams attached as producers, I expected the show to have a good mix of science fiction, horror and drama.
What also attracted me to the show is showrunner and creator Misha Green, known for her work on the WGN America show “Underground.” Green’s ambitious screenwriting and vision shine in “Lovecraft Country.” Similar to “Underground,” the series handles sensitive subject matter such as racism and the effects of slavery for Black people in America. “Lovecraft Country” works not only because of its sci-fi element but the accuracy to the time period it’s set in.
“Lovecraft Country” takes place in 1950s America, which is plagued with segregation and Jim Crow laws. “This is a story of a boy and his dream. But more than that, it is a story of an American boy and a dream that is truly American.” This first line in the series lets the audience know what to expect.
We are introduced to Atticus “Tic” Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, a Korean War vet traveling from the South to Chicago to further investigate the disappearance of his father, Montrose, played by Michael Kenneth Williams. The show also stars veteran actors Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett, who previously worked with Green on “Underground.” The actors make the unorthodox story of “Lovecraft Country” convincing. Though it can be easy for the horror genre to be somewhat of a gimmick or predictable, I found the storyline and acting to be compelling and fresh.
The first episode of the series serves more as an introduction to the characters and the setting rather than diving right in. Though the first few minutes of the premiere is riddled with cliché sci-fi tropes like aliens and monsters, the remainder of the episode focuses on the real-life horrors of being a Black person in America until its final few minutes. Watching the second episode felt as if I was watching a different show. In this episode we learn more about our protagonist’s ancestry and why he’s special. The second episode takes a different approach than its predecessor as the racism from the white characters is more subtle. Regardless of the first episode’s compelling storyline, it was the second episode that convinced me to stay tuned for the season.
Unlike The Help, Hidden Figures and Green Book, which also take place during the Jim Crow era, “Lovecraft Country” is absent of a white-savior character, which personally as a viewer is refreshing.
Though the movies I mention are acclaimed films that feature Black stories, the Black characters are thrown into the background and the plot becomes more about the white character and how they’re a “hero.” The problem with the white savior narrative is the reason for its existence is to make white viewers comfortable. It’s refreshing to see Black people as the heroes of their own story. It shows TV and film executives that Black stories matter enough to be told accurately and in their own words.
I don’t want to give too much away about the series, but from the two episodes that have been released, I can tell it’s different from any show I’ve seen thus far. The show is action-packed and slows down for no one. The events that take place in the first two episodes could be a single season alone. I’m not the biggest horror fan, but because of the incredible acting and interesting story, I’m definitely going to stay tuned for what the series has in store next.
