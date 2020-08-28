When Hasan Minhaj announced on Aug. 18 that Netflix had canceled his talk show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” I had the urge to go back to watch one of my favorite episodes: the examination of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“Patriot Act” was part stand-up, part TED talk, and part comedy news show. I watched the Saudi Arabia episode not only because it’s one of the best, but because it’s one of the most notorious episodes from the show’s six-season run.
As I started watching it, I realized why this series was so special, and why its cancellation leaves a hole in the world of social and political commentary.
Two aspects of the show have already been talked about to death, but they’re still worth mentioning.
First, the format was ingenious. Minhaj started the talk show shortly after his innovative stand-up special “Homecoming King” and his time as a correspondent for “The Daily Show.” Minhaj and his team took elements from each to create a highly immersive yet accessible and genuinely funny show about politics and social issues.
Second, the fact that an Indian American was hosting a show format overpopulated with white comedians not only drew a different audience but also contributed to many different and unapologetic perspectives to its viewers, whether or not you get his references to lotas.
Paired with sharp writing and a ton of research, Minhaj is one of the few people who can lecture on a single topic for a half-hour and fill every second with charisma. Using that charisma, he sought to see a certain topic from a different point of view.
In the Saudi Arabia episode, Minhaj not only takes on the complicated relationship that he and other Muslims have toward the country but also speaks on how the Western World was fooled by Mohammed bin Salman into thinking he was some kind of progressive leader.
The episode obviously struck a nerve as it’s now famously banned in the country.
Instead of taking on whatever hot-button thing was going on in the news at that time, the show found issues that were deeply rooted and would likely require a lot of work to fix.
And instead of drawing on its likely easiest and most obvious audiences and reaffirming their beliefs, the show gave commentary based on facts, even when those facts meant the audience was part of the problem.
Minhaj, much like his show, never shied away from who he was. He reaffirmed and put his identity at center stage while challenging himself and his viewers directly. That’s something that we may not see again for a long time.
@ByDavidSilvaR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.