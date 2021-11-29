Opinion: Local journalism can still be trusted

When I was younger and more naïve, I thought: The media has lost its way. Instead of informing the public, they prey on fears and prejudices to make sweet advertising dollars. Truth is dead.
We find ourselves in a time where information is everywhere, but the truth feels hard to find. Many people, including myself, blamed this on “the media” without understanding what or who the media is.
I grew up a child of the ’90s. While this makes me the target of frequent “old man” jokes in The Shorthorn’s newsroom, it also offers me the benefit of perspective. I remember when the 9/11 attacks occurred, I remember noticing an increase in partisan coverage on TV and I remember the feelings of disdain and hopelessness that came any time I turned on the news.
Those feelings weren’t conjured by the events being discussed, but how they were discussed. Talking heads like Sean Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon made me nauseous with their flippant language and obvious bias.
That frustration simmered into a rage, and that rage turned into action. If I couldn’t trust the media to tell me the truth, I could try and find it myself. So I pursued a journalism degree and started working at UTA’s student publication. What I found challenged my assumptions but also gave me hope.
As I started my journey in journalism, I met people with diverse opinions and backgrounds who shared my passion to dig deeper into the issues of the day. I became friends with reporters at major publications in the Metroplex and heard what drives them. I’ve interviewed members of some of the most prestigious journalism institutions in the country, and not one of them gave me the impression of an agenda-driven crusader. Quite the opposite — I was admonished for my loaded questions about broadcast news and given an education in the difference between local and national outlets.
I’m not saying true journalists are perfect. Instead, a good journalist should be aware of their personal biases and willing to change their mind.
Nobody can completely eliminate their biases, but my colleagues and I try every day. I wish the public could see the debates that happen in our underground bunker of a newsroom, and I hope they would find them as encouraging as I do. What I can do is take down the veil between myself and the finished product that hits the newsstands every Wednesday. Understand that every reporter’s process is different, but here is how I do what I do.
My first step is to find a story, whether from TV, social media, city council agendas or overheard conversations at bars. A good story serves its audience, and my audience is Arlington and the UTA community.
Once I find a story, I have to decide my angle. My goal is to be as objective and truthful as possible.
After that, I have to find my sources, which is the most perilous part of the process. I research other articles, documents and videos on the subject, as I often know little about the topics I cover until I cover them. I think about people and organizations in my community that might have the information I need to tell the story, and then I reach out.
Like most professions, I’m subject to deadlines in both my professional and academic lives. Sometimes I have to make due with the information I have to create a story that can give people actionable information, and it’s a skill I’m still developing.
Once I contact my sources and set up my interviews, I need to write my questions. There are three main types of questions I consider: confirming what I believe to be obvious, what I want to know and what my readers should know. There is an art to question generation, and I feel like I’ve progressed from stick figures to sketching.
Then I conduct the interview. Each interview is different, but I try to approach them with an open mind and a conversational tone. It’s harder than I’d imagined to listen to responses, take notes and keep an ear open for follow-up questions simultaneously, but that’s the job.
My writing process begins by going through the recordings and picking out useful bits, which I make a note to return to later. Then, it’s time to write. I start with a rough outline of what I want to say, and then I add the information I’ve gathered from research and interviews. Each fact I use must be corroborated by evidence I’ve gained from my reporting, usually an audio file from an interview or a website link.
The tricky part is weaving together information in a way that you, the reader, will find compelling and informative. Much like music or chess, this is a skill I can practice for a lifetime and never master. But it sure feels good when I get close.
Once my story is written, it goes through three editors before it’s published. Once it’s out in the world, I can only hope I did my job well.
While I’m a journalist, I’m also a student, son, brother and boyfriend. I have to balance my academic, social, professional and familial obligations, and many days it feels like I have to choose who I’m going to let down. It’s a time-consuming job, but I am passionate in my belief it is a job worth doing. And I am not the only one.
I hope you don’t give up on the news. It’s important and not nearly as lost as I once thought it was.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.