Opinion: Lil Nas X has changed the music scene for the better

March 26, rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, released “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” along with a music video depicting him using a stripper pole to go to Hell and giving Satan a lap dance.
We rarely see queer artists, especially Black, queer artists, have their song debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100. Lil Nas X is changing the music scene for queer artists.
Queer artists are definitely more common now than they were years ago, but they are still an underrepresented group. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, we had artists such as Freddie Mercury, Elton John and George Michael. Today, artists like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato and Frank Ocean are paving the way for more queer representation in music.
Lil Nas X was quickly met with backlash from religious groups and conservatives alike, accusing him of pushing an agenda with the video and lyrics about gay sex. Unlike those who were upset, I think Lil Nas X is changing the music scene for queer artists with this song. It is one of the biggest mainstream songs about the queer experience and gay sex.
It is unknown how many queer artists exactly have reached number one with a song, but songs about queer experiences rarely reach the charts. This is why Lil Nas X making it to number one is a big deal. He stated he thought the song would never reach number one, but to his surprise, the song did and has had monumental success since its initial release. If a song about gay sex can make it to number one, any song detailing queer relationships can be a chart-topper.
Queer representation is something we do not see in the music scene as much as we should. Take Lady Gaga for example, who has a large number of awards for her music, but has only had a few songs reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. One of these was “Poker Face,” which detailed Gaga’s struggle with bisexuality.
However, many people don’t know that she is bisexual because she doesn’t talk about it as much as Lil Nas X. He has found a way to create a space for artists to be authentic about their sexuality. I have seen more musicians become open and accepting of their sexuality since Lil Nax X has created his platform than ever before.
It is sad there are so many great queer artists with songs about being part of the community that never have the success that Lil Nas X has had. For example, one of my favorites is “The Village” by Wrabel. The song tells the story of a young kid who is not accepted by their family due to them being LGBTQ+, with a tragic line stating “one page of the bible isn’t worth a life.”
Lil Nas X stated he grew up around religious people who told him because he was queer, he would go to hell. I think it is truly beautiful to see queer artists accept and express who they are and release music about their own experiences.
As a pride peer for the LGBTQ+ program here at UTA, I have seen how people have to hide a part of themselves that is beautifully queer and makes them happy. Seeing people like the critics of Lil Nas X is a huge letdown and a step back in progress toward a more inclusive society for the LGBTQ+ community.
While his impact may not be obvious to some, he has begun to change the music scene for queer artists for the better.
I respect your opinion, but this whole stunt was cringe. Tbh. No amount of someone explaining away a trashy ass, awful-CGI video where someone is twerking on the devil and pole dancing into hell is going to make me think it’s deep or is somehow imparting subtle insight into our society. Like a lot of other pseudo-deep things, Lil Nas X probably thinks he just wrote his magnum opus. In reality, this video is not saying anything new or imparting wisdom into a “vain”, empty culture. It is just a prime example of it.
I don’t understand where this idea that being a liberal or supporting liberal ideas such as freedom, accountability for the government and the promised equality means being 100% with every crazy ass thing that evert Gen Z “activist” dreams up on Twitter. This arms race to be “woke” is insane because you can’t get away with just being a decent human being anymore. You have to out-wake everyone else. It is so tiring.
I have never voted Republican in my life, why? Because I think they are racist, old men, out of touch and power-hungry. But there is also differences of ideology within what it means to be a leftist, and seriously, it seems like there’s no standard that could ever keep anyone happy. Take this publication, for instance. It cannot talk about anything else than cancel culture, the “marginalization” of everyone and their grandma (as long as you’re not white), mental health and other tired topics that do not really affect the majority of people in the real world. Only in an imaginary Twittersphere where everyone is hyper-sensitive.
l understand the point he is trying to make. It’s just not a very good one.
Regardless of how "cringe" you found the video, to say it has no depth or nothing to say at all shows your inability to step outside your own perspective.
Lil Nas is being extremely vulnerable with this song, using a title referring to his real name and referencing growing up as a gay Black man. He reclaims the phrase "go to hell" that he and other gay people hear their whole lives from religious people, and yes, the absurdity of pole dancing and twerking in the devil's lap is his point. It's him refusing to take the threat seriously. It's the ultimate way of saying he doesn't buy into this moral standard that is being foisted upon him, that the ideology that disrespected him doesn't deserve his respect. He is blaspheming, using his irreverence as a weapon.
Maybe you don't agree with the way he is illustrating his point, but to say it's empty or devoid of meaning is pretty disingenuous. I don't even like pop music, I merely have an atnropological interest in the song's backlash and how people consistently miss the point.
Step off your high horse. Just because we disagree doesn’t mean I have an “inability” to step outside my own perspective. If people stopped treating disagreements as a moral failure and then presumptuously rushing to take the proverbial moral high ground is the real tragedy here. No one is coming here with a mindset of “today i woke up to see how I might just go oppress Lil Nas X”
You might not believe this, coming from what sounds like every sphere of the internet available, but when you are in the real world, it is but shades of gray. There is not just a camp of “cOnsErvAtiVe cHristIans” and then “tHe gAys”. There’s all in betweens. Which is why a video like this is troubling.
People of all sorts, even if they’re unwilling to admit it, have a believe in a higher power. Whether that be Jehovah or forest spirits is irrelevant. The point being that releasing a video like this, people disagreeing with it, and then him claiming that is the point is about as ironic as it gets. He’s basically doing the same thing he’s complaining about. Same goes for you.
You,intellectual disagreement with a moral failure, because (ironically) you’re then doing absolutely the same thing that you claim others are doing.
Interesting. Zero reference to him killing him and then "replacing" him as the king of hell. This - much like WAP - is an extremely sexualized and inappropriate song, so don't be surprised when "rELiGiOuS CoNsErvAtiVeS" lash back at the fact that this is advertised to kids. For reference, Lil Nas X made a point that most of his audience are children, and that it was "okay." How is it okay to sexualize children in any way; gay, straight, or otherwise?
I'm curious where all this "think of the children" talk from conservatives was when Trump said "grab them by the [kittykat]". Any time a conservative complains about explicit content I just shout "GRABTHEMBYTHE[KITTYKAT] GRABTHEMBYTHE[KITTYKAT]!" out loud until they go away.
It's almost like it matters more to you guys WHO is being offensive more than the offensive content itself.
But OK, let's take your argument as face value. Lil Nas talked about children being his main audience when he released a children's book thematically tied to Old Town Road. At the time he said that children were a major demographic enjoying his songs at that point, and he was OK with that. By quoting him without context you're implying that he said that after he made Montero, which is how tons of people will interpret things when they are too lazy to fact check you. In fact, I would bet that you didn't know that when you parroted this same argument. Or did you, and you misrepresented it anyway?
By the way, conservatives are all up and arms ready to defend Dr Seuss' works, but before he wrote Cat in the Hat, he was better known for raunchy cartoons that he made for sex-starved military men. But one artist can't appeal to multiple audiences, right?
There's explicit and clean versions of pop music for a reason. Let's allow the parents to decide what their children should listen to instead of pearlclutching only whenever -certain groups- decide to be raunchy.
Ah, wonderful, your first presumption - entirely incorrect I might add - is that I would want to defend Trump for that moronic comment from almost twenty years ago. Rather than addressing the obvious false equivalency, I’ll go in to your next point.
I’m aware of when the statement was made, it was you who incorrectly assumed what I was saying. Obviously, the song was released after the statement when he already knew that a portion of his audience consisted of children, yet he green lit this extremely destructive music.
I’m simply saying that this is content that should not be exposed to young children who are easily molded, and who have looked up to Lil Nas X since Old Town Road debuted. Between that and the release of these “Satan Shoes,” it would take a dunce to ignore the fact that it is extremely irresponsible for Lil Nas X to market this to children - which he very obviously is.
I hate to agree with the writer in a way, but if you’re a conservative, then surely you see the irony in your argument. The artist shouldn’t be held responsible for what kids are listening to, that’s the parents’ problem. Or what would you like to do? Censor him? That’s not very conservative of you.
I don’t really feel or agree with Nas X on why he would go to the lengths to make a shock-value video, perhaps he’s clinging on to his 15 minutes of fame as I don’t really see him evolving beyond the two hits he’s made. It has nothing to do with him being a Black Man, or gay. He’s just not a very good artist IMO.
You watched that Matt Walsh video and it shows.
Which Matt Walsh show? I’ll have to check it out. I enjoy Michael Knowles much more than his colleagues, but I might have to check that one out.
I didn't presume you were defending Trump. yuo'll notice I didn't address you directly, I was referring to the "rELiGiOuS CoNsErvAtiVeS" you mentioned and how they seem to decide when and when not to be offended. Try to keep up.
I didn't incorrectly assume what you were saying. It's right there, you just need to scroll up: "For reference, Lil Nas X made a point that most of his audience are children, and that it was "okay." How is it okay to sexualize children in any way; gay, straight, or otherwise?" You go from quoting Lil Nas (with "okay") than transition to "How is it okay..." as if arguing against what he said. Its deceptive. We both know how any party not informed on the details would interpret that. Honestly, I think you should have opted for a plea of ignorance here instead of doubling down so you can pretend that you knew the context all along, but go off I guess.
It's funny to me that content like this is considered "extremely destructive." Again, Trump and his rhetoric come to mind. But I'm sure you've never dismissed such criticisms, right?
There is absolutely nothing to indicate that Lil Nas is "very obviously" marketing this song to children.
