Opinion: Leftists should consider gun ownership as a means of protection

Firearms have become a heated topic in the past few decades. Usually, the lines are drawn between pro-gun and pro-regulation. However, some leftist philosophies may support gun rights to a greater degree than many Republican politicians.
The left should embrace this philosophy to oppose radical conservatives that threaten marginalized groups and the interests of the working class.
The existence of armed protests and left-wing militias may demonstrate that the left is not merely some band of pushovers, but a legitimate movement that will not be tossed around by the Proud Boys, the MAGA movement and corrupt police.
If one looks into the history of leftist movements, especially far-left movements, gun ownership is not uncommon at all. Karl Marx, the Black Panthers and others have all supported firearms to oppose unjust systems of power.
America also has a history of leftist gun support. The Black Panther Party created armed citizen patrols as a way to oppose police brutality.
Many Republicans, including Ronald Reagan, challenged the Panthers’ practice of open carry in California. The Mulford Act in 1967 banned the carrying of a loaded weapon in the state. Reagan signed the bill as California’s governor and went on to call guns a “ridiculous way to solve problems.”
One of the most prominent members of the Black Panthers, Fred Hampton, would later be drugged and killed by law enforcement in a hail of gunfire at his home.
Even in recent years, some left-wing groups still support gun rights, such as Guerrilla Mainframe — an anti-capitalist militia group — and the Socialist Rifle Association. The former group, for instance, has participated in several protests against police in Texas. So, while it seems like the mainstream media portrays only conservatives supporting firearms, this is not always the case.
In a nation where many feel threatened by far-right groups, lawless police and corrupt legislators, leftists should stop considering gun regulation and start thinking about gun ownership.
Nobody should believe the Capitol attack in January will be the last time our democracy is threatened, and we should never assume disarming ourselves would somehow make us safer. On the contrary, it may make it impossible to oppose fascism.
Leftists should not be afraid to support gun ownership. They should embrace it. The police and the far-right militias already have their firearms, so maybe it is time the left meets them on their turf.
When an authoritarian elite already holds most of the cards, it makes absolutely no sense, especially from a revolutionary standpoint, to allow them to have even more. If one believes that the state of the nation is in decline, eventually leading to an extreme civil crisis, then giving up possession of firearms before that crisis occurs is, in a manner of speaking, shooting oneself in the foot.
Firearms are not a left-right issue. They are the left’s last safeguard against a society that leans ever more in favor of fascism, and that safeguard should be promoted, not discarded.
