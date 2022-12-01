Opinion: learning a second language can open doors

The world is more interconnected than ever, with hundreds of languages and cultures interacting on a daily basis. This is especially true at UTA, where people of various races, ethnicities, nationalities, religions and cultures come together to advance academically. For those who wish to better connect with others, a fantastic way to do so would be through learning a new language.
The ability to speak multiple languages allows people to communicate like never before. Communication between different groups fosters cultural interaction and collaboration, allowing for a more global connection. Imagine languages being as transportable as goods.
The ability to speak multiple languages also allows people to get ahead economically in a tough job market. According to UEI College, speaking a second language can increase people’s chances of landing a job, allows for more job opportunities and increase hourly pay by five to 20%. Educating yourself in language can pay dividends in the long run, both metaphorically and literally.
Lastly, the ability to speak multiple languages increases intellectual ability. The Middlebury Language Schools states that learning new languages can improve memory, the ability to multitask and academic performance. As such, learning new languages can improve the functionality of people’s brains — something everyone can benefit from.
The rise of multilingualism can be seen within Arlington. According to the most recent U.S. Census, a non-English language is spoken in over 34% of Arlington homes. At UTA, I often hear conversations in Spanish, Vietnamese or Hindi. Learning a language spoken by another nationality allows for a better connection to others, whether in Arlington or elsewhere around the globe.
Those who would like to learn a new language can take classes in Spanish, French, German, Korean, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and American Sign Language right here at UTA. I am personally taking Spanish classes to communicate with my mom’s side of the family, many of whom speak Spanish fluently. I highly encourage every reader to learn other languages as well, because increased communication and connection between cultures only makes us better.
Language is more than just speech. It’s a form of connection between cultures and the people within said cultures. Learning a language you aren’t fluent in can connect you with other cultures and benefit you in the realms of education and economics. This is why I encourage you, whether through UTA or another method, to learn a new language.
