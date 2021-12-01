Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse is no hero

Testifying in his own defense in front of his murder trial, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse explained why he chose to possess an AR-15 rifle which he used to shoot three men amid riots over police conduct in Wisconsin at the age of 17.
“It looked cool,” Rittenhouse said.
Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts, including first degree intentional homicide and four other charges, after about 26 hours of jury deliberation. Many people feel vindicated after Rittenhouse’s acquittal, saying he was justified in defending himself. For others, it was another disappointment in the criminal justice system and gun control legislations in the U.S.
It was not cool when dead bodies laid on the ground that night in Wisconsin, nor was it cool for murderers to not be condemned for their actions. It also was not cool how a 17-year-old was able to get his hands on an AR-15 and carry it at a protest, nor was it cool for individuals of color to once again realize racial bias is still apparent in the criminal justice system.
I want people to remember this moment in history where a white 18-year-old, who shot three people when he was 17, walked out of court as a free man at the decision of a mostly-white jury. He has appeared in multiple public interviews while also being hailed as a freedom figure by many people.
Rittenhouse did not purchase an AR-15 to protect himself or anyone else. He did not possess it for hunting. His friend Dominick Black, who was 18 at the time and also carried that night in Wisconsin, used Rittenhouse’s money to buy him a rifle comparable to Black’s. The court did not charge Rittenhouse for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
His acquittal quickly lit up the discussion among Americans. The Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist and founder of the National Action Network, a nonprofit organization to fight for equal opportunities for all people, said in a statement that these will continue to be dark days for Black people.
“This verdict was not only outrageous and dangerous, it was also an obvious signal that encourages [and] notifies ‘vigilantes’ that they can continue to use violence to assert their power, and more importantly that they are above the criminal justice system when they do,” the statement said.
Other organizations also joined to voice their opinions.
“Disappointed but not surprised. This is not justice. This is not accountability,” voting rights organization Black Voters Matter tweeted. “However, this is America.”
“GOA will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense of gun rights in America,” gun rights organization Gun Owners of America tweeted. “Join us in saying THANK YOU to Kyle Rittenhouse for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country!”
President Joe Biden, whose presidential campaign video used Rittenhouse’s photo in reference to denouncing white supremacy, said he did not watch the trial. But he has chosen to believe in the jury system and people should respect it even if they are not happy with the decision.
“I stand by what the jury has concluded,” Biden said. “The jury system works, and we have to abide by it."
After the trial, Rittenhouse said he wanted to become a normal 18-year-old nursing student attending Arizona State University on campus by changing his name and appearance. The fund for his transformation comes from supporters who donate through his website.
One of his only few consequences comes from four left-leaning student organizations at ASU who are demanding the university’s administration withdraw Rittenhouse from the university.
This is a reminder that the criminal justice system in the U.S. still has a long way to go. And judging by the president’s response to the verdict, individuals of color will still have to endure many more injustices in their lives. They are not seen as equal to their white counterparts, and they may never be. Unless they continue to fight for justice and make themselves heard, nothing will happen.
It’s also important to remember the names of the victims, along with thousands of other voiceless victims of gun violence.
Joseph Rosenbaum. Anthony Huber. Gaige Grosskreutz.
Lots of left/right, white/black comments in this article and in the comments. Do we think any of it is 100% true or helpful?
How many agree that the situation was not under control by the local authorities, and maybe it is not great for a 17 year old to have access to a semi-automatic rifle? Or be allowed to carry a firearm in an area of unrest? The mob of protesters were not peacefully protesting. The kid wasn't protecting his home and family; he injected himself and a gun into the situation creating deadly conditions. We can argue whether he did the right or wrong thing, but it would be better if he never was in that situation for everyone.
Citizens have the right to freedom of speech and the right to have access to arms, but the details should matter . . . complete freedom of speech, if it endangers others and destroys property? complete access to firearms, even if it endangers lives and puts untrained citizens in deadly situations?
Everyone needs to get a little common sense and stop assuming that one side is always trying to dehumanize the other.
Unfortunately, both sides *are* always trying to dehumanize the other. Things have become too "us vs. them" in our society.
That said, I do agree with you.
Well the guy did say this was his opinion. Of course, it's over exaggerated and heavy handed in its judgement. It's a narrow minded, one sided view of things that we have come to expect from leftist. When the right protest, it's an insurrection. However, when the left comes out and burns cities and businesses to the ground, it's a mostly peaceful protest.
This is a bad article but I'm not even interested in wasting my time pointing out what others ghave already in the comments.
However I do want to point out the sheer ridiculousness of ASU students demanding the removal of this guy from his own freaking school. Like, you don't want him to get an education? You don't want him to get an education in such a healing field? You want to keep vindicating the guy? How are we ever going to fix things if we keep acting like this. Nothing is this black and white. Jesus christ people
I'll just start at the beginning of the article and work down.
"Rittenhouse explained why he chose to possess an AR-15 rifle"
He was looking for a weapon to defend himself and his community, He chose that AR-15 in particular because it looked cool. Because it "looked cool" was not the reason itself for carrying a weapon.
"Many people feel vindicated after Rittenhouse’s acquittal, saying he was justified in defending himself."
This may be the most accurate statement in the article. Firearms owners who have put any serious thought into how they would defend themselves or their families saw this video and were able to see how this was self defense. And all of us are of course worried how we could be vilified for using our own firearms in self defense.
"It was not cool when dead bodies laid on the ground..."
Absolutely no one in their right mind believes otherwise.
"...get his hands on an AR-15 and carry it at a protest"
riot
"The court did not charge Rittenhouse for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18."
Because it's legal for a 17 year old person to carry a rifle. At least in Wisconsin.
"...these will continue to be dark days for Black people."
Kyle was white, the three people who attacked him were white, not sure how race play's in.
"GOA will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15..."
It does seem like he's being hailed a hero, I don't think Rittenhouse see's himself as a hero. I think the rights of firearms owners being reaffirmed is what most people are excited about.
"...Rittenhouse’s photo in reference to denouncing white supremacy..."
There no evidence to suggest Rittenhouse is a white supremacist.
"...left-leaning student organizations at ASU who are demanding the university’s administration withdraw Rittenhouse from the university."
For what being found innocent?
"It’s also important to remember the names of the victims..."
The "victims" where rioters with long criminal histories, who attacked Rittenhouse.
Kyle was white, the three people who attacked him were white, not sure how race play's in.
Because... Correlation equals causation in the eyes of the left. If you really want to understand how things work on the left, go read Nietzsche's beyond Good and evil. Power is all that matters to them.
Rittenhouse was not a "vigilante". He was putting out fires, and people decided to chase him, so instead of automatically firing at them he ran. It was only when directly attacked that he shot people. Did you even watch the actual trial? It put to rest so many misconceptions, even those still being stated in the media. Tbh, no one should even comment on the trial if they didn't watch at least a significant portion - not politicians, not the public.
