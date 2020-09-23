Opinion: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia ruins the magic for everyone

Growing up as an introverted, queer brown kid in Texas, I found books to be an escape. Unsurprisingly, the Harry Potter series was a favorite.
How could it not have been? Written by author J.K. Rowling, the wizarding world was an escape from the harsh realities of the strict social construct that was my life. In the wizarding world, good overpowered evil and ignorance soundly. In the wizarding world, magic was real and chocolate frogs leaped out of windows.
But the magic and wonders of Harry Potter are a stark contrast to the realities the real world faces today. Good doesn’t always triumph over evil, and the fight for social equities of marginalized persons are often ignored. This is very much the case for Rowling and her recent bigoted comments.
As Twitter user Andy Mientus simply put it, “Hogwarts is fake. Trans people are real.”
To the disappointment of many, including myself, Rowling has contradicted her entire life’s work by discrediting the validity of trans people. In a series of tweets, Rowling claimed that people who menstruate are only women, and she has voiced support for a transphobic researcher who lost her job after tweeting that transgender women can’t change their biological sex.
“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you,” the author tweeted. “Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”
This sparked a backlash in the LGBTQ community and its respective allies. Rowling wasn’t having it. She continued to defend her argument by stating her existence as a cisgender female herself allows her to speak out against the identities of trans women.
As a cisgender gay man myself, let me first say that gender expression defies the binary whether society likes it or not. There is no one way to be a woman or a man. That’s the beautiful thing about expression — there are no limitations.
Rowling, an author who has profited from selling the idea that younger generations can be themselves, is now operating under the assumption that she can determine what is normal and what is not. In the words of Hermione Granger, “What an idiot.”
There is an inherent privilege in both Rowling and I speaking out on this topic. We are not trans and don’t know what it means to be living a trans reality. The difference though is what we have chosen to do with our cisgendered entitlement.
Rowling created a series that will no doubt continue to inspire for generations to come.
She also utilizes her smug, elitist privilege by tweeting out blind and bigoted comments. Afterward, she closes her laptop and finds innovative ways to profit from her transphobia. Under the male pseudonym Robert Galbraith, Rowling’s new book includes a character who is a male serial killer who dresses up as a woman to kill his female victims.
See the problem here?
Rowling’s true colors are now front and center, and she doesn’t care whether trans people are hurt in the process. For years, trans people have faced societal setbacks and have been seen as invalid, perverts and villains. Rowling hopes to continue that narrative.
Luckily, the cast of the Harry Potter film series and dedicated Wizarding World blogs have spoken out against the author. Why? Because we know better.
We grew up reading about Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, Rubeus Hagrid and others. Characters who were passionate advocates for social equity in a world filled with magic.
J.K. Rowling once believed that love will triumph over all and the sort of evil she now projects will be defeated. It is time to face reality and make it our responsibility, leaving Rowling in whatever alternative reality she now resides in.
I’m a leftie, have voted Democrat for years, but damn dude, this is another level.
This is what is wrong with the arts these days and what has been an influential factor in completely degrading all of our enjoyment in consuming visual and even musical arts.
Someone’s political/ ideological/ personal beliefs should never, NEVER, get in the way of enjoying a great story. Why? Because story’s are fictional by nature and are an escape from reality by all of us.
J.K. Rowling is entitled to her beliefs and opinions and is not the only person that thinks this way but she does have enough money to speak her mind and not have her life ruined by the leftist cancel culture that seeks to destroy all opposition to their extremist ideals of what THEY believe society should be.
Good stories, movies, and TV shows should always be celebrated and never be attacked based on a political/ ideological lens. The toxic politically correct culture that permeates Hollywood and most of the entertainment business has drastically deteriorated the quality of good media and art. Personally I’m a bit of a critical person of shows and movies based on their writing. CGI does not impress me, good writing does. If you have a thrilling plot, great lead and supporting characters that are properly developed and a conclusive ending you’ve got my attention, especially in TV! However it seems that in the past few years good shows and movies are harder to find, why? Well because writing has declined and now Hollywood forces their beliefs on to the rest of society by forced inclusion of LGBT issues, attacking conservative beliefs, and often times subtly implying their own superiority. This is why I’ve abandoned watching any TV shows that came out in 2017 or later the writing and quality have declined immeasurably.
Forced diversity or inclusion in shows and movies has partially destroyed writing and quality because when a gay or lesbian character is introduced often times that is their only purpose and identity, your sexuality is not your entire identity, or at least it shouldn’t be. There were plenty of diverse shows and movies out there that came out before 2015 that were great! Why? Because they had a great story and characters.
One of my favorite TV series was a cop show called The Closer which started in 2005 and happened ironically during the tv writers strike (in 2007). The reason I now applaud this show even more than when I was younger is because I took for granted that the writers were able to put together an amazing and dynamic cast for it!
The show followed the Major crimes division of the LAPD which typically covered homicides. The team was comprised of usually 7 officers and was extremely diverse 3 of their detectives were minorities (two, African American detectives and one Hispanic detective reflecting two of LA’s largest populations). Three supervisors that were Lieutenants (two were white and one was Asian, but later in the show our aforementioned Hispanic detective gets promoted to LT) And was headed up by deputy chief Brenda Johnson a former Atlanta cop who was like a dog with a bone with any case she caught. Additionally they had a multitude of supporting characters of multiple races, beliefs, and back grounds that made it a very great, well rounded, and enjoyable show to watch. This show had such a great cast that it got a spin off series with most of the same characters that ran for an additional 5 seasons.
My long winded point being is that diversity in our arts must be organic it cannot be forced. And our own beliefs or political ideals should never be a reason to stop enjoying the books, movies, and shows that we enjoy nor should it be a reason to attack the people that created them. When you walk into the movie theater you should check your politics at the door otherwise you’re likely to never enjoy a movie again.
Finally, to reiterate, everyone is entitled to their beliefs. Just because J.K. Rowling takes pride in actually being a biological woman and does not want her gender to be attacked/ abused by people with gender dysphoria makes sense, especially when plenty of Gay/Lesbian/ and Bisexual people out there do not approve of the Trans people muddying the waters when the LGB populations have many times privately and even sometimes publicly distanced themselves from trans and their “issues”. Live and let live, someone’s words only have as much power as you allow them to.
You say her views are elitist, but how is cancelling someone just because their beliefs differ from yours not elitist in and of itself? People can disagree without being phobic. They can think gender is binary without inherently hating trans people. On that topic, you talk about gender expression, but I believe Rowling was speaking to biological sex - which is not the same thing. Loving people and agreeing with the things they do or how they live their lives are two completely different things. Phobia - n. An extreme or irrational fear of something. If we really want to be inclusive, let’s stop calling everyone who disagrees with us phobic and just have a conversation. We don’t have to agree or even like each other to love each other. How about we spread that instead?
This comment section needs a thumbs up and thumbs down button. Thumbs up nayala we need dialogue not hate!
2 things:
1) Why does the political beliefs of the writer have any impact on you liking the book or not. There are MANY actors and actresses I very much disagree with politically but I love there movies. It’s called being a grownup to separate the ideals of the person and what they create.
2) I do find it funny how you attack J. K. Rowling’s character but not her argument that “women are the only ones who can menstruate”. In the entire article all you say is how it’s mean and it’s unkind but you never say it’s wrong and here is biologically why.
