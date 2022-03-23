Opinion: Investigations into transgender youth cause fear for LGBTQ+ community, guardians

Transgender people know their identity the same way I know who I am. I was assigned male at birth, but that doesn’t make my identity more legitimate than theirs. However, Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent action may have proven he thinks he knows transgender people’s identity better than themselves.
In a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Abbott requested the agency investigate parents of transgender youth undergoing gender-transitioning procedures, citing potential “child abuse.”
The strategy worked. In early March, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed a lawsuit against Texas. In the lawsuit, a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services worker claimed she was on administrative leave, and an investigator came to her house to interview her, her husband and her 16-year-old transgender daughter.
However, District Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled March 11 that providing gender-affirming care is not a reason for state agencies to investigate families for child abuse and halted all such investigations, according to The Texas Tribune.
While the lawsuits have been halted, Abbott’s actions have done damage, as it may have given abusive parents the vindication in their bigotry or for bullies at school to call transgender youths “criminals.”
Unfortunately, not all transgender youth live in households that support their true identity.
One in five transgender people in America has experienced homelessness in their lifetime.
Of more than 1.6 million homeless kids, 20-40% of them identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community — a result of family rejection, discrimination and violence, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.
This letter will only make that worse, as parents may become more hesitant to give their children the gender-affirming treatment they need in fear of potential lawsuits in the future, even if the investigations have been halted.
Nationwide, 75% of transgender youth feel unsafe at school, and those making it to class tend to have lower GPAs or skip school in fear of their safety, according to Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, an education organization working to end harassment in schools based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.
Out of 3,700 U.S. teens aged between 13-17 in 2019, 36% of transgender or gender-nonbinary students with restricted bathroom or locker room access have reported being sexually assaulted in the last 12-month period, according to a study by Gabriel Murchison for Harvard University.
This idea that transgender youth are being subject to abuse by taking these treatments and hormones is a fallacy drawn up by the governor.
“As of today, there’s no court in Texas or the entire country that has ever found that gender-affirming care can constitute child abuse,” said Adri Perez, Texas ACLU policy and advocacy strategist, to The Texas Tribune last month.
Abbott wants to criminalize these medications to avoid discuss what he perceives as uncomfortable conversations. Instead, the governor’s action may only subject transgender youth to more bullying at school and home.
This is not the first time a judge has shut down investigations into transgender youths as child abuse. Abbott’s letter came a few days after Attorney General Ken Paxton stated the same stance, which stems from the 2020’s England case Bell v. Tavistock that ruled transgender children could not consent to puberty-blocking medication.
However, if Paxton had done research, he would have discovered that Bell v. Tavistock was overturned by the U.K. Court of Appeals last year. The court stressed that the maturity of minors and their decision to take puberty blockers are cases that should be handled by clinicians instead of the state or the court.
Texas politicians don’t care about that. They’re grasping at straws to find something, any piece of evidence that backs their position when there is a plethora of evidence that disagrees with their decision.
Passing laws based on children’s fertility and how they might not be able to procreate feels like a huge invasion of privacy. Every person who undergoes these treatments is made aware of the side effects. Just because you have a constitutional right doesn’t mean you have to use it.
Abbott’s recent extremism should be troubling to all Texans. His disregard for transgender youth is appalling and will cause children to be bullied more and face more discrimination in their homes.
