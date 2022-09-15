Opinion: Intersectional feminism should be considered when discussing reproductive rights

With Roe v. Wade overturned, reproductive rights have been on the minds of many Americans. Discussions consistently center around cisgender women and how the bans on abortion affect them and harm the women’s rights movement. While important to acknowledge, we’re limiting the conversation by doing this.
Abortion bans affect anyone with a uterus, not just cisgender women. Transgender men and gender nonconforming folks aren’t included enough when mainstream media discusses this topic.
Another substantial issue arises with feminism generally focusing on the rights of white women and not necessarily taking into consideration the tribulations of women of color. What we need when we discuss reproductive rights and feminism is to incorporate the principles of intersectional feminism and consider that all these horrid moves to restrict bodily autonomy significantly affect more than just cisgender white women.
Intersectional feminism, according to Kimberlé Crenshaw, who coined the term in 1989, is “a prism for seeing the way in which various forms of inequality often operate together and exacerbate each other.”
We see the ways these various forms of inequality work together in our everyday lives. We see it when we pass a homeless person in our cars and are unable to provide any help because of our own economic status. We see it when we’re online and read that another Black person has been murdered by a white supremacist. We can see it everywhere. It’s just a matter of whether you’ll turn a blind eye or acknowledge that our lives are seriously affected by inequality in a multitude of ways.
When dealing with the issue of reproductive rights, being an intersectional feminist is incredibly important because of how other types of inequality like racism, transphobia and homophobia operate within the issue.
For example, Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related cause, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is clear there is a disparity of consistency in the medical field regarding the safety and care of Black women and of other minorities. By not discussing reproductive rights intersectionally, issues like this aren’t acknowledged.
We cannot truly fight for reproductive rights if we cannot recognize the disparity of privilege. Intersectional feminism means fighting for everyone’s rights. It is not a space for trans-exclusionary radical feminists or racists or anyone else who simply ignores the systemic inequality and violence that takes place in this country.
Reproductive rights are a necessity for everyone. It literally saves lives more than pro-lifers would like to believe. There are situations where abortion can be the only option to preserve someone’s health or save their lives, according to the American College of Obstretricians and Gynecologists.
I cannot stress enough how crucial it is for us to support all women, transgender and nonbinary folks during this trying time. However, that support is inadequate if we’re not understanding their experiences through the lens of intersectional feminism.
Vote in November. Vote whenever there’s an election. And remember, we can’t spend the rest of our short lives on this earth without making a difference for those who don’t have the privileges others have.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.