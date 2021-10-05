Opinion: International students should be given the same internship opportunities as everyone else

As an international student scrolls through a job search engine, they find an internship. It ticks all their criteria, and the person gets excited because they think they’re perfect for it. And then they see the last requirement — “US citizenship required.”
Then it happens again. And again. And again. This is a common plight of international student applying for internships.
UTA has around 4,500 international students. They pay more than $40,000 in tuition for undergraduate study while an in-state student pays around $11,000. With such a difference, one would think foreign students get equal opportunities compared to in-state students because they get what they’re paying for.
However, international students don’t even receive half the opportunity native students do solely because they don’t have a blue passport that says "United States of America."
Many have even referred to international students as the “cash cows” of the tertiary education system for the amount of money they pay with minimal benefits. A reduction in international students could impact tertiary education negatively, as they contribute heavily to its financial stability and bring diversity that improves the educational experience of domestic students substantially.
Despite this, they are treated differently when it comes to internships and other career opportunities.
International students, like most in the country, need work authorization to work in the U.S. Optional Practical Training is currently one of the most common programs that international students can apply to work in the country. The program enables students to work in a field that directly links to their area of study.
Eligible students can receive up to 12 months of an Optional Practical Training employment permit, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. This period can increase to 24 months if the student is in STEM.
However, the growth of international students getting permits through the Optional Practical Training program has reduced significantly, according to the Pew Research Center in 2018. The number of enrollees only grew by 8% in 2017 compared to 34% in 2016.
Internship opportunities are important because students can test the waters of a professional environment, learn new skills and acquire hands-on knowledge.
It also puts everything learned in the classroom environment into perspective and provides real-life applications of textbook scenarios. Moreover, 60% of paid internship opportunities turn into a job offer for students, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
But an internship means way more than that for international students. It’s an insight into American work culture, which may be worth more than any college experience.
This is the opportunity for international students to observe and learn how the hierarchy or communication between these hierarchies works. They can learn to understand what their dream industry expects of them. These things, while seemingly small and menial, are huge perks that come with cultural shock.
Employers and the U.S. economy also benefit immensely from having international students in their team. International students generated $45 billion for the U.S. economy in 2018, according to the Department of Commerce.
Additionally, 62% of all international students receive the majority of their funds from sources outside of the U.S. according to Open Doors, a comprehensive information resource on international students in the U.S. in 2019.
Besides, most international students come from predominantly collectivistic countries that encourage strong work ethic and loyalty. This helps companies grow and makes the organizational culture stronger and more diverse. International students, who may know multiple languages and cultural insights, are also able to help create global connections and bridge relations worldwide.
The paperwork and complicated process to get international students authorized to work in the U.S. may have prevented employers from hiring potential candidates, as they believe they can hire a domestic student for the same position without the hassle.
But that is a small price to pay when looking at the impact international folks can contribute to the organization.
