Opinion: Insufficient parking space is not just an inconvenience — it’s a potential safety issue

The average cost of attendance for an academic year at UTA is $28,500. Included in that figure is $207 for a parking permit that allows students who live on campus to access a set of parking garages for their dorms. Or they may opt for an upgraded version to access all student parking lots for $414.
However, UTA only allows Vandergriff Hall’s residents to park on the top floors and utilizes the parking garages attached to Vandergriff Hall, Park South and Park Central.
Throughout most of the day, most of the spaces in the parking lot are full. Either the parking lot accommodates the exact amount of students, or they have to park at the designated overflow lot at Lipscomb Hall and walk a significant distance to get to their dormitories.
As a female-presenting person, if I had to park in Lipscomb like the university suggests when the garage is full, I would be genuinely afraid to walk to my car after dusk. UTA promotes how well they protect their campus and how vigilantly they patrol around, but the possibility of danger remains every time a resident walks at night and so does the fear.
Between January and April, there were 98 reported incidents of rape and 530 reported incidents of aggravated assault in Arlington. Parking proximity is not only a matter of convenience, but a matter of safety as well.
Queer-presenting and minority students are also at risk because of the parking situation. There were 374 hate crimes reported in Texas in 2020 based on ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. It is irresponsible of the university to force a student to walk at night from a parking lot they shouldn’t have to park in.
Students with disabilities may also be affected by UTA parking. Not everybody can walk in the heat or long distances, so not having enough spots available in the parking garages poses a lot of potential risks.
This does not only inconvenience, endanger and jeopardize the safety of the Vandergriff Hall student population, but it also affects Arlington Hall residents who utilize the Lipscomb parking lot since the parking lot is almost always full when most in-person classes operate.
Between the two parking lots, if too many students in Vandergriff occupy spaces within the Lipscomb parking lot, it forces the Arlington Hall students to fight for a space in the parking lot that they are supposed to use.
To solve this problem, UTA should divide each floor of our parking garages into sections. If the university allows each floor of the parking garages to have roughly 100 student spaces, it will correctly account for the number of students in Vandergriff.
Then, each student can park on their respective floor and there is still available space on each floor for some commuter students and event parking. UTA should prioritize their students when it comes to parking rather than visitors or staff, who already have several other parking lots available to them.
Limited parking availability is not an easy situation to handle, especially with the number of students UTA has every year. However, the university can implement better solutions to address this issue. As a student, I don’t ask for a special parking spot or designated space, I just want to have a safe and convenient walk back to my parking spot after going to class every day and night.
