Opinion: Increased polarization and other effects of constitutional hardball

In the United States, the Constitution is the law of the land. Yet, there are many political maneuvers that manage to be incredibly immoral while still remaining constitutional. Another term for these processes is “constitutional hardball,” where political parties use every tool at their disposal to win.
Many strategies fall into this gray area of constitutional immorality, and these strategies are dangerous. Legality is not the sole force keeping our government together. Established precedents of appropriate behavior are just as important, if not more so, and ignoring these unwritten rules of the political game can limit the functionality of government. As a result, the democratic process itself is threatened.
Take gerrymandering for instance. Courts often rule against gerrymandering, and former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens even believes it to be unconstitutional, but recognizing it can take time and fixing it can take even longer. The result is the creation of districts which are clearly organized with partisanship in mind, often silencing citizens’ electoral voice. While gerrymandering favors Republicans in Texas, it is important to know that both parties have a history of embracing the practice.
Drawing districts in ways that are designed to create a specific, partisan outcome is something that all Americans should find disturbing and undemocratic.
The filibuster is another prominent example of constitutional hardball. Both Democrats and Republicans have used the filibuster to prevent the Senate from passing bills that have majority support. This is not the way the Senate was intended to function, nor is it how the filibuster was intended to function. A three-fifths majority for passing basic legislation does nothing but give extra power to a minority of senators.
Senators Mitch McConnell and Bernie Sanders, among others, have encouraged the continued use of the filibuster. Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Donald Trump have opposed it. One thing should be clear; it is not beneficial for a potential 59-seat Senate majority to have its authority lessened by a comparatively small opposition. This is not a partisan issue. In some sessions Democrats will benefit, at other points Republicans will, but the nation cannot pursue decisive legislation if it is forever limited by undemocratic, bureaucratic quicksand.
Partisanship in the Supreme Court is another issue. In the last few decades, Supreme Court nominees have become increasingly party-oriented. Justices appointed by Republicans tend to vote with Republicans, and justices appointed by Democrats tend to vote with Democrats. This is in stark contrast to the intended function of the Supreme Court.
Recent nominees are picked with partisanship in mind, and the confirmation hearings become left versus right political spectacles that seem more suited to an episode of “Judge Judy” than to a hearing conducted by the upper chamber of Congress.
This is not to make claims about the quality of recent nominees, whether they have been appointed under former President Barack Obama or President Trump. This is simply to say that the process of choosing and voting for a nominee has lost all semblance of bipartisanship and so too have the nominees themselves seemingly lost objectivity. The Supreme Court has become just another weapon that the parties use to confront one another.
It should be no surprise that some Democrats have called for stacking the Supreme Court considering that the framework for the last few decades has been one of competition, but such solutions will likely only escalate this partisanship further.
Most of us can agree that gerrymandering, the filibuster and partisan Supreme Court nominees are major issues that demand solutions. These types of political games are not only unfair, but they also damage democratic processes. Citizens should be mindful of these issues and take a stand against the type of hardball tactics they represent.
Partisanship is a difficult matter, and to be honest it might be downright impossible to completely unify our political system, especially given the divided state of America. Nevertheless, we should acknowledge constitutional hardball tactics as a major issue, and work to confront the problems they present.
