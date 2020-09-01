Opinion: In canceling “High Fidelity,” Hulu denied its best character the chance to be great

When I first heard Hulu was canceling “High Fidelity,” its modernized reimagining of the 2000 John Cusack comedy, after just one season, I was upset.
When I heard the season two plans that had to be sacrificed as a result, I was pissed.
I had come to love and root for Cherise, played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, a snappy, strong-willed counterpoint to Zoë Kravitz’s protagonist Rob. Randolph’s performance was authentic and unapologetic, with an underlying complexity that practically begged for deeper exploration.
As it turns out, that’s exactly what Kravitz and the showrunners had in mind for season two. Plans had been made to not only give Cherise her time in the spotlight, but to pivot emphasis toward her character that would extend through the entire season.
What’s particularly frustrating about the news is the thought of what could have been. In an episode of the New York Times podcast “Still Processing,” hosts Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham discuss the significance of a large, dark-skinned Black character like Cherise beside Kravitz’s thin, light-skinned Rob.
Wortham describes a scene in the series in which Cherise is dismissed by a record shop patron who does not recognize her as viable “band frontman” material after just a single glance at her.
“We know that she is deeply impacted by the world,” Wortham says about the character. “We know that she does feel the weight of other people’s projections and biases against her and what they think a woman who lives in her specific skin must be like.”
It is heartbreaking to see this character, with all her passion and talent and love for music, cast aside so quickly. She isn’t given a chance to be great, and though she acts unbothered on the surface, Randolph’s performance implies a subtle sadness Cherise just can’t shake.
I would be remiss not to mention the layers of characterization Randolph’s interpretation adds to the early-aughts source material. Jack Black embodied the role’s original iteration, an equally-loud, equally-passionate record store employee named Barry.
Though there are some clear similarities between the two, Black’s performance of the character highlights everything that is so obnoxious about the original film’s protagonists. Where Barry is obnoxious, arrogant and entitled, Cherise is confident and stubborn.
She is clearly defying a system which seeks to disenfranchise and exclude her; Barry clearly upholds it.
This is not to say Cherise is a perfect character — far from it. She can be defensive and often lets her insecurities determine her response to criticism.
But we love and cheer for her all the same because we know she struggles in a way Jack Black and John Cusack just don’t.
I really enjoyed my time with the characters of “High Fidelity.” Despite the Hollywood reboot exhaustion I feel so frequently these days, this Blacker, queerer presentation of the pretentious Championship Vinyl crew felt like a necessary refresher.
I’m just disappointed Hulu didn’t give Cherise and Co. a real chance to be great.
@shaydougie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.