Opinion: How Jennifer Evans-Cowley will take up the torch as UTA's next president

As Jennifer Evans-Cowley becomes the first female president at UTA, she has many responsibilities to reform the university since it hasn’t had a permanent president since March 2020.
One of Evans-Cowley’s biggest strengths comes from her background as a practitioner and longtime urban planning scholar. Urban planners are skilled at actively listening to all stakeholders. They utilize deliberative decision-making that can benefit the community overall and develop relationships to build a consensus.
These descriptions seem accurate in describing Evans-Cowley’s time as the University of North Texas provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.
To promote diversity, equity and inclusion on campus, Evans-Cowley implemented a mandatory Diversity, Equity and Inclusion professional development program for all faculty and staff, according to her curriculum vitae submitted to the University of Nevada, Reno’s presidential search committee. She also initiated curricular reform and supported opportunity hiring.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans-Cowley formed a strong relationship with UNT’s Faculty Senate to make decisions regarding a safe learning environment while committing to continued instruction, research and clinical operations.
Evans-Cowley and late vice provost Bertina Combes also coordinated with the Faculty Senate and other important stakeholders on diversity and inclusion training.
After identifying statistics showing Collins County as the largest county in the state without a university, Evans-Cowley built relationships with relevant municipal governments “with an aim of co-developing an economic development strategy,” according to her curriculum vitae.
The relationships resulted in creating a small business incubator and a 100-acre gift from the city of Frisco to construct the community’s first university, expected to be completed in 2023.
Evans-Cowley also emphasizes emerging technology in public engagement and sustainability in the digital era.
Qian He, Ph.D. urban planning and public policy student, said she is excited about Evans-Cowley’s strength in digital era public engagement and advocacy for sustainability when using new technology.
“I experienced great change at UTA during Lim’s leadership, and I look forward to seeing even more with Dr. Cowley,” she said.
Outside of her regular articles about technologies and public engagement, Evans-Cowley also acknowledged the potential of Pokémon Go in getting ordinary citizens to explore public places and saw it as a tool for people to be more engaged, according to a 2016 blog post for the Planetizen.
Her enthusiasm for innovative research and technologies has connected people to places and communities, leading to her recognition as a leading thinker in urban planning and technology by Planetizen founding editor Chris Steins.
With her resume, I want to stay cautiously optimistic as we move forward with her appointment to the presidential position. I respect the UT System Board of Regents’ decision to appoint her as UTA’s new permanent president, and I’m willing to give her a chance to shine.
Being president of a changing university will not be easy, especially when it comes to continuing interim President Teik Lim’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives or addressing students’ apathy on campus.
Information on the presidential search was incredibly limited to the public, so it’s understandable if there’s any skepticism regarding Evans-Cowley’s ability.
There was no published curriculum vitae or letter from Evans-Cowley that specifically addresses what she will accomplish as president, so one can only speculate as to what she can and will do.
Moving forward, I, among other planning enthusiasts and scholars, hope that her expertise in public engagement will foster a new spirit of great change and make her new students, faculty, and staff members feel empowered to lead the university. Godspeed, Jennifer!
@TonyAtCAPPA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.