Opinion: Holding on to Dr. Seuss’ racist past means unfairly sanitizing the present

Theodor Seuss Geisel, known commonly as Dr. Seuss, is beloved by many for inspiring children to fall in love with reading. Most of us grew up with his fun rhymes and wacky worlds or were at least exposed to them in classrooms.
However, the man behind iconic children’s literature is being reconsidered despite decades of adoration in the cultural consciousness and school curriculums.
On March 2, Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises ceased the publication and licensing of six of his titles, disowning them for “[portraying] people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”.
Critics in the news media would have us believe that it’s a long-overdue reckoning with Dr. Seuss’ alleged racism. However, they’re actually symptomatic of a broader cultural, iconoclastic trend.
Instead of allowing nuanced conversations that consider the time in which a piece of art or story is made, some choose to obliterate the past and its artifact, hence affronting our sensibilities today.
They see themselves as disruptors of systemic racism and interrogators of structures of power, but they’re really a part of a culture of moral superiority, wielded to justify hostility and assert authority.
The 2019 study, titled “The Cat is Out of the Bag: Orientalism, Anti-Blackness, and White Supremacy in Dr. Seuss’s Children’s Books,” highlighted alleged racism. With its perspective that literature should be examined for its underlying connections to racism, the study infers the “reinforcement of racial bias” in children who read Dr. Seuss. The study authors, motivated to find offense, found racialized messages and problematic characters in almost all of Dr. Seuss’ books.
Although most characters in Dr. Seuss’ books are not even human, the study identified 2% of human characters being people of color, who all manifest in “stereotypical, dehumanizing, or subordinate ways.”
For example, the study points to the depiction of Asian characters in If I Ran the Zoo, where Asian people are represented wearing conical hats or carrying the gun-touting white male narrator, which presumably illustrates white dominance.
As Asian Americans ourself this imagery, while insensitive in the past, is harmless because there’s no active intent to weaponize it against us, though there certainly was in the past. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, many Americans were swept up in Anti-Japanese resentment, Dr. Seuss included.
As a political cartoonist, Dr. Seuss produced hundreds of works supporting the war effort during World War II, criticizing Adolf Hitler and advocating the civil rights of Jews and Black people. Unfortunately, his support of internment camps and accusations of Japanese Americans as spies resulted in his breathtakingly racist, anti-Asian political cartoons.
After the war in 1953, Dr. Seuss visited Japan and witnessed the devastation caused by the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. His apology for his racist sentiments came in the form of Horton Hears a Who! in 1954, a story about the titular elephant’s struggle to protect microscopic people living on a speck on a flower, dedicated to a Japanese friend.
The book’s inspirational main theme is that “A person is a person, no matter how small” — a theme indicative of the positivity that made much of Dr. Seuss’ later books classics.
Dr. Seuss is proof of not only the human tendency to make mistakes, but also the ability to learn from them.
When we feel entitled to look down on our predecessors, we should remind ourselves that people in the future will judge us by their benchmarks, and fostering scorn for the past will only condemn us to the same treatment.
We must remember that progress is not made in a vacuum.
Acknowledging the past, placed in the context of its flaws and its contributions to the present, is what keeps us intellectually honest and vigilant. This is not a defense of racism, but rather a nuanced recognition that great art from the past are also products of their times.
We should be able to celebrate the good in them while condemning the bad. This means honoring the universal values that Dr. Seuss’ books instill, including responsibility, inclusivity, kindness and hard work. We can preserve positive influence while acknowledging the presence of distasteful anachronisms.
It’s safe to say that few people living a century ago held the same values that we do today. We’ve learned and grown since then, and we should be able to show the evidence of racial and social progress to our children as a lesson about the history of mankind.
Sieving the past, we’ll always find things we disagree with. If the only books sanctioned are the ones that completely align with our modern values, we’ll find ourselves in an intellectually purged present.
We’re already seeing this with Disney’s attempt to cleanse their hands of classic films such as Dumbo and Peter Pan. The same study cited for the discontinuation of certain Dr. Seuss books also said that Cat in the Hat and Horton Hears a Who! are racist conspiracies promoting white supremacy and paternalism.
To say that this is grasping at straws would be an understatement and undermines more credible racist accusations. We should focus less on trying to censor images from another time and more on immediate discrimination, including what Asians face today in college admissions and the recent spate of violence against them.
Culture matters. If it didn’t, Dr. Seuss’ books would not have been discontinued in the first place, let alone the controversy about this choice. If we agree that certain Dr. Seuss books shouldn’t be published, then that’s an argument for them not to be in libraries or sold, which is what’s already happening on Ebay.
The heated debates about the place of classic books matter because they’re really arguments about the values we hold as a society. To continue inculcating future generations with intellectual curiosity and self-reflection, we must oppose the movement to sterilize history and bury artistic property.
