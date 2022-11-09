Opinion: Historical context matters regarding displaying statues

As a history major, I often converse with my peers regarding how history is viewed and remembered. It is undeniably important to reflect on history, or society is doomed to repeat it. However, there is a fine line between remembrance and glorification that shouldn’t be crossed.
A few years back, there was a national conversation over whether to take down Confederate statues. Some have argued that they represent our past and who we came from and should stay up as they are. Others have argued that the statues are rooted in historical racism and still perpetuate that racism today, and therefore should be destroyed.
If racist statues are going to remain, greater context about their history needs to be provided. Historical artifacts should be surrounded by artifacts of the same history and era so viewers can truly understand their impact and legacy. For instance, rather than a statue of Robert E. Lee standing alone in the middle of a park, said statue needs to be surrounded by other artifacts telling the full story of the general and the Confederacy.
In the American South, many Confederate statues are still glorified. However, we refuse to erect statues of King George III, Adolf Hitler and Osama bin Laden. Confederate heroes are no different.
Confederate statues should still exist but only in museums where they can be presented in their historical context. This ensures that the history and impact of the Confederacy can still be remembered but not glorified.
This should be the case for all statues, not just Confederate ones. While placing statues in public places glorifies the people depicted for better or worse, moving statues into museums, where they can be surrounded by artifacts from similar events and time periods, allows them to be truly understood and remembered. This would allow viewing audiences to obtain the full story around those depicted in statues should they want to, rather than subjecting everyone to the glorification of those depicted every time they walk by.
A few exceptions can be made if said statue is in a place where its historical context is already given, such as the Nolan Ryan statue in Globe Life Field. Rather than museum artifacts, the locations of the statues provide the context for their existence. In these cases, the legacies of the people depicted by statues can be remembered just as much as the people themselves.
Statues, whether of inherently racist figures or not, require historical context to be truly understood and respected. This is why I call for context to be given to all — not just Confederate — statues. With the right context, viewers can understand who the subject was and why they were important enough to deserve a statue. Without context, statues are stone figures to be glorified no matter their story or who they belonged to.
Historical glorification goes well beyond statues, as can be seen with holidays. Take the case of Columbus Day. While undoubtedly influential, to call Christopher Columbus controversial would be an understatement, and there has been a growing push to rename the holiday “Indigenous Peoples Day.” This is important because the name change highlights and celebrates the people who originally inhabited modern-day America rather than the faces of their colonizers. As such, the greater historical context has been presented.
Streaming service Disney+ still streams older content with racist undertones but first shares a disclaimer about the historical racism their content contains. This presents the history and allows people to engage in it, but it instructs audiences not to glorify what they are going to watch.
In my history classes, whatever I am learning is presented in its entirety rather than through the lens of one side or narrative. This way, history is remembered as it should be — impartial and full, not glorified and incomplete. The greater public may view their history however they’d like through this lens.
Whether it be statues, holidays, sports, media or otherwise, it is important to present history and its greater historical context without glorifying it. Context tells a full story and allows people to formulate educated opinions on the topic. Without it, presenting a statue to glorify a subject shoves a biased view down the collective throat of the public. An impartial view of history for those seeking it is much better than a biased view of it glorified in broad daylight.
