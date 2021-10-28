You’re reading Proud, a series of columns during Campus Pride Month explaining the multiple facets in the LGBTQ+ community.
Religion is a complicated subject. It acts as a moral compass for life on Earth and covers from how a baby forms inside the mother’s womb to how one should be properly buried.
Religion can be a sanctuary of comfort, solace and hope. But it is also a snare of confusion, uncertainty, and suffering for many, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.
When religious people answered an open-ended question about why people should discourage homosexuality, 52% said homosexuality conflicts with their moral beliefs, according to a study by Pew Research Center.
Despite the belief that homosexuality is a sin, having faith and supporting or being a part of the LGBTQ+ community are not mutually exclusive.
Over five million LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. are religious, and over two million of those surveyed said they identify as highly religious, according to a report from the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute.
Realistically speaking, if one follows the Bible, humans are all sinners in some way or the other. But some people pick and choose what to follow or criticize others for. Shouldn’t humans accept the fact they all sin differently, whether through lust, gluttony or homosexuality — if homosexuality can even be considered a sin?
Only God gets to decide who commits a sin, but some people decide to play God and pick who goes to hell and who doesn’t, determining which sins are hell-worthy and which ones aren’t.
But people don’t need to change their religious beliefs. Instead, they should perceive this as a call to action against something organized religions don’t seem to condemn enough — hate against others.
Because those religions claim to preach love among others but often make spiteful comments toward the LGBTQ+ community.
Reports of hate crime incidents based on anti-LGBTQ+ bias were up to 1,287 in 2020, according to The Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Hate Crime Statistics. Even though this has decreased compared to 1,393 crimes in 2019, reports of incidents motivated by gender-identity bias increased by nearly 20% for the second year in a row.
Believing homosexuality is a sin should not be the reason for many people to preach or organize hate against the LGBTQ+ community and conduct acts of violence against them.
It is time for religious people to ditch such behaviors.
