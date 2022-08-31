On June 24, the Supreme Court handed down a decision overturning Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion after the landmark ruling was issued in 1973.
For almost 50 years, generations of people were able to legally exercise control over their bodies and when and whether to give birth. With the right to bodily autonomy no longer guaranteed in the U.S., states like Texas have moved to completely ban and criminalize abortions, exposing abortion-seekers and their medical providers to fines and prison sentences of up to 99 years.
The current legal landscape for reproductive health care in Texas is assuredly grim. It imposes punitive measures upon women for exercising control over their bodies and relegates them to second-class citizenship status. But not all hope is lost.
City councils across the state have been fighting back against Texas’ government interference in women’s lives by passing the GRACE Act, which stands for Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone.
The resolution formally recommends that city funds not be used to investigate reports of abortions and deprioritizes law enforcement investigations of these cases.
While it does not provide immunity or completely shield abortion seekers or doctors who perform abortions from criminal liability, it helps mitigate the harm antiabortion laws can cause. City councils in Dallas, Austin and Denton, Texas, have already passed the resolution, according to ABC News.
While some may say passing the GRACE Act will be futile and inconsequential in the long run, to do nothing about attacks on women and reproductive health care is abandoning our duties as Americans and as women’s and reproductive rights supporters.
While it’s illegal under current Texas law to charge someone with murder for receiving an abortion, that has unfortunately not stopped it from happening. In March, Texas woman Lizelle Herrera was charged with murder by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office for self-inducing an abortion.
While those charges were later dropped, it serves as a glimpse into what the future may look like for Texans seeking abortion services.
Pregnant people are not the only ones on the chopping block in a post-Roe v. Wade Texas. Doctors who perform abortions in the Lone Star state face fines of at least $100,000 and a potential life sentence in prison, creating a landscape where people and those assisting them in exercising their right to bodily autonomy are hit with heavy criminal punishments.
Those who already have children and know they cannot afford another one are now open to criminal liability. Pregnant people in abusive partnerships, whose only way out may be an abortion, could now potentially be charged with murder. A doctor who has dedicated their life and career to working in women’s health could now be sentenced to 99 years in prison.
Yet, until Roe v. Wade is codified at the federal level, Texans will face an environment hostile to reproductive health.
We may not be able to turn back the clock to a day when abortion access was guaranteed in this state, but important steps can be taken to ensure we’re doing everything possible to shield people who seek abortions and health care providers from regressive, anti-women abortion laws.
