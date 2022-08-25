Opinion: Gov. Abbott, put the issue of abortion to Texas voters

Gov. Greg Abbott,
On Aug. 2, over 900,000 Kansas voters came out to vote in their primary election, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. While there were candidates on the ballot, there was one initiative in particular that boosted voter turnout.
Abortion.
On that fateful Tuesday, 59% of voters struck down a ballot initiative that would have allowed their state legislature to put restrictions or bans on abortion.
Fifty. Nine. Percent.
It’s important to remember this is the same state that voted for Donald Trump comfortably in both 2016, where 56% of Kansans voted for him, compared to 35% who voted for Hillary Clinton, and 2020, where 56% voted for Trump versus 41% for Joe Biden, according to the Federal Election Commission and the Kansas Secretary of State.
The results of this ballot measure sent a clear message to the country: support for abortion rights goes beyond party lines, and on Nov. 8, a similar ballot initiative should be put to Texas voters to decide the fate of abortion rights in the Lone Star State.
While this vote may not yield the result you are hoping for, it’s an important vote and one you should welcome. On June 24, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, you released a statement. In it, you said:
“Texas is a pro-life state.”
You also said you would work with the Texas Legislature and all Texans on this issue. If you truly mean that, put abortion on the ballot in November. Let the voters show you that Texas is a pro-life state.
Ask the state legislature to adopt a ballot initiative asking Texans if they support an amendment protecting abortion rights.
While you may not want to adhere to the Roe v. Wade statute, which protected abortion until viability — which the National Library of Medicine puts at 24 weeks of gestation — I’d offer instead protections for up to 20 weeks, the length that you told the Los Angeles Times you supported before your first gubernatorial run in 2014.
Now you may be asking, “Why would I do that? The legislature is majority Republican. Surely, if the voters wanted pro-choice politicians, they’d vote for them.” It’s an argument pro-life supporters have used for years, but this Kansas vote and a similar Mississippi vote in 2011 show abortion rights are an issue that affects both sides of the aisle.
The Mississippi vote, a ballot initiative that would have defined human life as beginning at the moment of fertilization, failed 57% to 42%, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State.
In that same election, Mississippi’s voters elected Republican majorities to both chambers of their state legislature.
Kansas’s current state House and Senate makeup is Republican by a far wider margin, with each chamber having a veto-proof Republican majority.
Gov. Abbott, in previous years, you’ve shown no hesitancy to put Texas Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. In 2021, eight were on the ballot. Two more were on the primary ballots this May.
Put one more on the ballot this November. Let Texas voters decide, for ourselves, if we’re a “pro-life state.”
I understand this vote would put you in trouble with your political party and that’s one of the many reasons why you’ll reject this proposal, should you ever read it.
But Gov. Abbott, you’ve long stood for election integrity. You signed a voting bill in September 2021 that, in your words, “makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.” You ordered a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election nearly 11 months after it was over to make sure every vote was counted and every voice was heard.
All I’m asking is for you to do the same thing here. Let Texan voices be heard by ordering the Texas Legislature to put a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot to let Texans decide if we support abortion rights.
@isaacappelt
