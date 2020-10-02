Opinion: For true judicial equality, mandatory minimums must be revoked

In the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, many have floated ideas to reform policing and institutional justice in America, including ideas such as defunding the police. These more radical ideas have taken center stage, and for the most part have driven conversation about justice reform.
While measures such as defunding the police may prove effective with time, to enact true equality in our justice system, we must also reform problematic sentencing laws like mandatory minimums.
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, creating mandatory minimums as they are known today. Mandatory minimum sentencing requires someone convicted of certain crimes be incarcerated for a predetermined amount of time. For instance, the mandatory minimum sentence for 5 grams of crack cocaine is five years.
While all crimes have a range of punishment, mandatory minimums take away a judge’s ability to set a sentence. If a jury convicts someone under mandatory minimum laws, that person will be incarcerated for at least that length of time, regardless of what the judge thinks. This has led to an explosion in our prison population.
According to the Pew Center on the States, 1 in 31 U.S. adults is on parole or probation. A little under 1% of the U.S. population is currently incarcerated. America has the largest population of prisoners in the world by far.
We may call ourselves the land of the free, but if we’re tallying by numbers, incarcerated America is anything but. Additionally, the U.S. incarceration rate is also the highest, meaning you’re more likely to end up in prison in America than in any other country in the world.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, many federal judges have come to dislike mandatory minimum sentencing. The laws often apply to nonviolent drug offenders, forcing judges to apply harsh sentences upon people considered to be the least threatening toward a community.
Mandatory minimums have also been shown to disproportionately affect minority communities. According to a 2006 report by the American Civil Liberties Union, 80% of federal prosecutions against crack cocaine charges were made against Black people, despite only a third of crack cocaine users being Black.
The NAACP reports that while Black people make up merely 5% of illicit drug users, they represent over 30% of the total population incarcerated for drug charges.
Some could argue that America cannot soften its stance on drug charges or crime. Drug overdoses kill tens of thousands of Americans every year, and it’s easy to understand why some people would want those responsible behind bars.
I am not arguing that drug crimes go unpunished. Instead, I am calling for equality under the law and for nonviolent offenders to be granted leniency. Neither of these can happen while mandatory minimums are in place.
I am not for or against defunding the police. Time, extensive research and community feedback will determine if defunding the police is helpful to communities. In the meantime, there are many wrongs in our justice system that have proven time and again to be harmful to Americans. These should be repealed as soon as possible.
These laws have led to America incarcerating more people than any other country in the world and are inherently racist. If we want judicial equality and social equity, then mandatory minimums must be revoked.
