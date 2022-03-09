Opinion: First Amendment applies to athletes, too

When football player Colin Kaepernick kneeled to the national anthem in protest of racial inequalities and Black oppression a few years ago, phrases like “stick to sports” flooded online comment sections.
For some fans, it’s out of line for athletes to speak up about politics. They think those athletes should focus on what they do best: “shut up” and play ball.
Between the current Ukraine-Russia conflict and COVID-19 regulations, asking athletes to focus on playing and avoid discussing politics is now irrational and, quite frankly, impossible.
Athletes come from all over the world. They all have the right to engage in political and social topics relevant to them. Sports organizations should lead conversations on worldwide issues, and athletes should voice their opinions and use their platforms to influence millions of people.
Most of these athletes do not solely play for themselves — they play for their nations. An example of where such nationalism can be found is the Olympics. At the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, thousands of athletes participated, representing over 200 countries.
In late February, the International Olympic Committee executive board recommended international sports federations and organizers bar Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing. They are only to be accepted as neutral athletes or neutral teams, without display of national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.
The organizations that oversee professional tennis recently announced they will prohibit Russia and Belarus from competing in team tournaments but will still allow players from those countries to participate without national identification.
The announcement, while understandable, is shocking, seeing as Russia has taken the tennis world by storm, and both its men’s and women’s teams won the major national team tournaments last year. But such actions from organizations wouldn’t have happened without players voicing their stances.
When the invasion happened, Elina Svitolina, Ukrainian and former No. 3 singles women’s tennis player, announced she wouldn’t participate in any matches against Russian or Belarusian players until the tennis organizations followed the IOC’s recommendations.
Amid the invasion, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev became the 27th No. 1 men’s singles player. Medvedev’s national identification is unlisted on the Association of Tennis Professionals’ ranking website.
It is unfair to Medvedev, as politics have hindered his achievements, and he has been vocal about wanting peace. The same goes for any Russian or Belarusian athlete who has spoken up against their government’s actions yet is still shunned by other countries or organizations.
However, it’s necessary because it shows that sports associations are willing to take a definite stance instead of hiding under the rug. It reminds nations like Russia that they will not receive support from worldwide organizations for their destructive behaviors.
Players like Svitolina aren’t afraid to voice their opinions, and it works. She has influenced how the tennis world reacts to political events and grown people’s faith that sports organizations may continue to speak up for what’s right.
That doesn’t mean players will not be penalized for their actions. After kneeling, Kaepernick opted out of his contract as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and has remained unsigned. But had he refused to opt out, the 49ers would still have released him, according to ESPN.
The same goes for athletes who decided to take a stance against vaccination mandates. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been sidelined from playing home games since New York implemented a vaccine requirement.
Irving’s been in a standoff with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some time, saying it’s his decision to take the vaccine. The New York City government has planned to loosen its vaccine mandates, but uncertainty remains over Irving’s ability to play in home games before the regular season ends in April.
In tennis, former No. 1 player Novak Djokovic said he is prepared to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon if he is turned away for not being vaccinated.
Earlier this year, Djokovic was involved in a court case with the Australian government over his vaccination status. He was deported from the country days before the 2022 Australian Open, a Grand Slam tournament Djokovic has won nine times.
While fans may not be happy with the political decisions, they should welcome them as sports organizations are standing up to their beliefs and using their platforms for a greater good even if the decisions don’t align with the fans’ beliefs.
But sports also require fan support, which explains why many associations have loosened their hands and begun to ignore political matters. Throughout the 2022 Super Bowl, fans and celebrities seldom wore masks, despite the venue’s policy to do so except when eating or drinking.
Based on photos of the audience, everybody must have been eating and drinking with the number of people not wearing masks during the game.
Sports connect people all over the world. People look up to athletes. That, in itself, gives sports organizations the platform to be political megaphones and stand up for their beliefs.
It’s time for American sports organizations to move past performative acts and stop avoiding partisan friction. It’s also time for athletes to voice their beliefs and for the public to not ridicule them over that.
Athletes are human beings, and they have every right to speak up for issues they care about.
The stick-to-sports era is over. It took long enough, but it’s here.
