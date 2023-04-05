Opinion: Finding humans in humanities

In a world of rapidly advancing technology, UTA has adapted well to celebrating development in STEM, with glossy, multimillion-dollar buildings rising across campuses to meet its students. Yet, in the shadows of those research complexes lies the ever-present but increasingly neglected field — the humanities, which covers a broad range of majors from English to anthropology.
It doesn’t have to be this way. STEM-related fields are rightly flourishing, and the promise of a secure job upon graduation is enticing. But UTA and other universities have forgotten what a college education can and should do for all of their students, and that’s to broaden their worldview and encourage empathy and kindness through classes in the humanities, such as literature.
English professor Tim Morris, who previously served as the English department scheduler from 2015-2022, said when he came to UTA in 1988, the university required two sections of sophomore literature in its core curriculum. That requirement went down to one in the ’90s and by the 2010s had dropped out completely without any consultation with the English department. Literature is now only one option out of many to fill a language, philosophy and culture requirement.
“In the ’80s or ’90s, we might have been offering hundreds of sections of sophomore literature. That was down to 50 or 60 by the mid-2010s,” Morris said. There are eight sections this semester, which is down from 12 or 13 a couple of years ago.
The phenomenon isn’t unique to UTA, however. Enrollment in the humanities has dropped nationwide, declining by 17% over the past decade, according to The New Yorker. English and history specifically have seen study fall by a third.
Meanwhile, STEM has only been on the rise. In the last decade, the number of engineering degrees conferred increased by 68%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The trend makes sense since degrees in these fields make far more than their less practical counterparts.
Universities have shifted to encourage that growth. This year, UTA opened the $76 million School of Social Work and Smart Hospital. Before that, the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building opened in 2018 and cost $125 million, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
It may be easy to point fingers at STEM and the discrepancy in investment for the decline, but Morris said he takes pride in the endurance of knowledge because the English field is about more than just skills for the workplace.
“I’ve never worked in a university where the English department wasn’t the oldest and most decrepit building on campus,” Morris said. “There is something almost proud about them that your building is falling apart, but you’re continuing the intellectual work and the cultural work inside of it, so it doesn’t really bother me too much.”
This mindset drives Morris and many other students, including myself, to keep going. For those in the humanities, a degree is more than a piece of paper that secures a six-figure salary, a class is more than a way to fulfill a requirement and a novel is more than an outdated text from a long-dead author.
What one learns from engaging with literature — empathy, kindness, critical thinking and a propensity to dig underneath the surface — can be applied to any field. Why shouldn’t everybody learn them? In today’s political climate, where it’s more important than ever to understand others’ perspectives, they’re invaluable tools that can’t be found in a laboratory.
As someone who wasn’t initially an English major, the classes here have positively changed how I interact with people. They’ve nursed my love for storytelling and curiosity in the human experience and shaped who I am today. I’m not calling for a multimillion-dollar complex or for people to switch majors, but for UTA to remind students of what doors are already available to them, even if they’re worn around the edges.
When cutting out literature from a student’s education, there’s more being lost than a few old books. It’s the opportunity to step into the shoes of others, to travel to places that may not exist or to remind us of our roots. Whether wading through a dense text from the Middle Ages or listening to a contemporary audiobook, there’s always something exciting to be found.
So as students are looking for classes to fill their schedule next semester, consider taking a literature elective. After all, you’ll never know what lies within the pages of a novel until you give it a chance.
@deekotadiaz
