On May 15, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — a show of great renown — became available on Netflix’s streaming platform and immediately shot to the top spot of Netflix’s most trending shows, impressive for a show that aired nearly 15 years ago.
As such, many were excited to hear news that “Avatar’s” sequel series, “The Legend of Korra,” would also arrive on Netflix a few months later. Helmed by the co-creators of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the show seemed destined for greatness. However, it fell short not only as a sequel but as a show on its own. About 50 yards short. As the show regains popularity during the pandemic, it’s worth taking a look back at where the show went wrong.
Originally aired in 2012, the show promised a female avatar and more mature, complex storylines. Korra, joined by pro-bending siblings Mako and Bolin and engineering corporation heiress Asami, fights to maintain peace among the nations consolidated by Aang and his friends in “Avatar” against anti-bending revolutionaries, evil spirits, anarchists and fascists.
One of this show’s biggest issues is unaddressed sexism from the creators. One of the characters is clearly sexually assaulted by one of the protagonists, who faces no consequences. In fact, this protagonist in particular is involved in another abusive relationship, which not only impedes the plot but is also played for laughs the entire time. This problem extends to other female characters in the show, who are used only as corners in love triangles and are even relieved of accountability for their actions. A female lead is cheated on by her partner, but the show doesn’t even show her react to this or so much as discuss it in a meaningful way.
It is important to examine how the show’s messages and its presentation have aged, especially as the show is being promoted to a new generation of young viewers in a post-#MeToo era. “Korra” is a prime example of female characters being relieved of accountability for their actions, and I can’t help but feel that this is the result of the creators attempting to diversify the protagonists in mainstream media while inadvertently portraying them in a regressive manner. The show doesn’t need to be held accountable for putting darker topics on display, but it needs to be held accountable for how it treats them. In “Korra’s” case, there isn’t so much as an acknowledgment.
One of the ways “Avatar” made its themes more palatable to younger audiences was with compelling and relatable characters who were able to play off each other’s idiosyncrasies. Anyone would believe that “Avatar: The Last Airbender’s” group of heroes were a tight-knit group of friends fighting not only to survive but to protect the world. In contrast, “Korra’s” characters are very two-dimensional and do not mesh well for a main cast.
“Korra” sets itself apart from “Avatar” with its night and day contrast between the personalities of its protagonists. While Aang is carefree, pacifistic and adventurous, Korra is strong-minded, aggressive and independent. The issue here is the portrayal of their respective characters.
In “Korra,” the nuance “Avatar” had is sorely lacking. Korra is oftentimes too aggressive to the point of physical violence and faces no consequences for this. None of the characters genuinely criticize Korra for this nor try to point out her faults. With the way the show treats Korra, you’d think she had none. If no one points out Korra’s faults and she doesn’t acknowledge them herself, the logical conclusion is that she won’t grow as a character.
The team dynamic is weak as well. Throughout “The Legend of Korra,” no members of Team Avatar show any real chemistry with one another, and the forced romantic chemistry is laughable.
Korra’s fellow leads are undeveloped archetypes for much of the show. The other members of Team Avatar feel hollow as characters because they don’t have much personal stake in the story.
Despite some spotty frames, “Korra’s” overall art style and animation is leaps and bounds ahead of its Western contemporaries and has held its own to this day thanks to contributions from South Korean animation team Studio Mir. This is made most apparent in the action scenes, which are choreographed so fluidly that they recall wuxia movies of old with only a dash of magic. Seeing the characters “bend” the environment around them with martial arts is a spectacle that would wow anyone.
The musical score, composed by Jeremy Zuckerman, is consistently great and manages to balance the swing music of the Roaring ’20s with the Asian stylings the show takes its main inspiration from. You can count on Zuckerman to make an emotional scene hit just a bit harder. However, these don’t impact the show nearly as much as the writing.
If you’re looking for a sequel that does the original justice, you might want to look somewhere else. Or just turn a blind eye to this one.
