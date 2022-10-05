Opinion: Each and every vote matters this election

With midterm elections coming up in November, the UTA community should pay close attention to local races and other upcoming elections in the area.
Many important offices are up for election in Tarrant County, ranging from governor and United States Representative to Texas Supreme Court and district and county judges. The work the people holding these positions do has a massive impact on the day-to-day lives of many in the community.
Additionally, a new bill within Tarrant County concerning term limits will also be voted on Nov. 8. The bill seeks to increase the term lengths for Arlington’s mayor and city council from a maximum of three two-year terms to three three-year terms, meaning that those who serve all three terms will be in power for nine years rather than six.
If you’re interested in voting, this bill will undoubtedly affect the city council’s organization if passed.
Yet, despite the importance of civic engagement, I have heard plenty of people my age say they don’t vote in elections because it’s either too boring or their vote doesn’t count.
I disagree. The ability to vote is a right that every eligible person should exercise, especially on a local level.
Most adults across the U.S. have the unalienable right to vote, as is enshrined in the Constitution. As such, everyone needs to use this right to speak their minds at the ballot box. Every vote counts, whether one is supporting a platform, a specific politician with similar viewpoints or someone running for a nonpartisan position, such as a school board or judiciary seat. This is why I am so bothered to see people refusing to vote when elections come around.
Local government impacts your life on a daily basis without you even knowing. Voting for city council can drastically change the direction a city moves in. School boards can allow for a better education for your children. The passing of new bills and laws could update one’s city in a positive way.
Your vote in local elections is significant because the relationship between local governments and their constituents is extremely intimate, more so than that of the federal government and its voters. The largest argument I’ve heard against voting is that your vote doesn’t count, so you shouldn’t vote.
To this point, I argue the opposite; every single vote is one vote closer to representation for all. Similar to a game of football, where a touchdown can only be scored if each and every yard of the field is accounted for, office holders can only be elected if every individual vote is counted.
For example, Arlington is a city with over 390,000 people, yet roughly 21,000 voted for mayor in June 2021, and even fewer voted for city council thereafter. If all eligible people voted locally in Arlington, the office of the mayor and city council might look very different than how it looks today. An increase in voting leads to an increase in representation, which means more people benefit in some way, shape or form.
There are two ways to register to vote in Tarrant County: on Tarrant County’s voter registration page or by visiting the Fort Worth-based offices to sign up in person. Nov. 8 is not the only day you can vote on this bill, as early voting will open from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
For new voters, educate yourself on the candidates available for each position. Don’t vote along party lines. Instead, vote on who you believe is best for the position being voted on. Voting is a right afforded to most Americans and every eligible citizen should vote in federal, statewide and local elections. If everyone eligible votes, everyone wins.
