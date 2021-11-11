Opinion: Don’t let your age discourage you from pursuing an education

Humans start learning from the moment they are born. They learn from experiences and the environment and adapt to changes. The same is true for the later stages of life.
A person tends to begin their formal education from kindergarten to college. Then they start their career journey. But this timeline is not the same for everyone. Life happens, and various situations and circumstances cause people to put their education on hold.
That’s why age is just a number when it comes to education. It doesn’t matter how much knowledge one gains or where they learn it, but rather their willingness to learn.
After graduating with my bachelor’s degree, I started my career and worked for about eight years. Then, I decided to pursue a graduate degree and expand my skills.
It was not easy since I had to consider many factors such as finances, commute, family and work. But the real question was if I wanted to do it, and the answer was yes.
I am passionate about learning different things, and the ever-evolving technology space was a perfect place to be. I had to keep updating myself to be on top of things at work as well. I wanted to learn more.
Pursuing a graduate degree had been in the back of my mind for a long time, and I decided to slowly prepare for the journey.
Finally, I started this fall semester. Better late than never.
I feel more responsible for my current education journey. I used to focus more on getting good marks, but the truth is, that doesn’t guarantee that I'm an expert on a topic. Working in any industry requires people to think outside the box and test their knowledge. That changed my perspective on how to learn.
I realize that it’s not necessary to be top of the class, but learning and putting effort into it is essential. I value my education now much more than my younger self did.
It’s encouraging to see there are over 1.6 million college students over the age of 35, according to the National Center for Education Statistics in 2019. By 2027, the Center predicted that 3.3 million college attendees will be 35 years old and older.
Nontraditional students are important to the educational ecosystem. They have the advantage of experience, whether it comes from their lives or professions. They are more goal-oriented and can help give perspective to younger college students, and at the same time, they can learn a lot from the younger generations too.
In the end, there is no age for enriching and helping each other.
People shouldn’t let their age discourage them from pursuing education, whether they are in the middle or later stages of their lives.
There could be various factors that can come up, most commonly family, kids, work and money. It’s not easy to juggle the different roles and responsibilities in life.
If anyone is currently pursuing or intends to pursue a degree later in life, they should keep the determination and the zest to go ahead and complete it.
There is no particular time to start or continue one’s education, and everybody should do it whenever feasible. Success follows passion.
