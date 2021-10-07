Opinion: Don’t fear math — embrace it

The fear of math is a real thing. It is not uncommon to hear students say they dislike math. Even students who pursue engineering, where math serves as the foundation, say the same thing.
In my opinion, perception is everything. When people see math as inescapable, it will continue to be so. But if people approach numbers as a problem-solving skill to tackle real-life problems instead, they will become more willing to deal with math differently.
People often say ‘“Where will I apply trigonometry in real life?” Sadly, primary education across the globe only focuses on familiarizing kids with basic terminologies.
Fashion designers, interior designers and architects rely heavily on shapes, patterns and measurements, which answers the aforementioned question about trigonometry. To create a piece of art that catches people’s attention requires a good understanding of symmetry and angles. These concepts are even more prominent in designing buildings as it involves constructing eye-pleasing designs and structurally sound towers.
In the words of standup comedian Rahul Subramanian, one reason why children start developing a hatred of math may be because of “the pressure to score,” which is true to a great extent. If people put too much pressure on themselves, they may find it difficult to perform. It’s the same with solving math.
The applications of mathematics are widely known to apply in engineering, statistics, finance and physics, to name a few. However, it also applies in other fields such as psychology, art and design.
For example, fourier transform, or time-frequency analysis, is a high-level mathematical term that is immensely important to musicians. It helps them understand frequencies and amplitudes associated with different instruments or changes in a chord.
Journalistic works and investigations often involve information that gets reported as a numeric value. A single error in reporting a value could mislead the readers. Factual data is always more credible. Results of sporting events, polling and criminal activities need to be precise and unbiased, and that requires knowing basic concepts of arithmetic, fractions and percentages.
A lot of studies that psychologists conduct involve inferring a correlation between a phenomenon and human behavior. The results take the form of statistical parameters.
People can look up the formulas required in a book or the internet, familiarity with statistical concepts is required to form appropriate conclusions.
All these examples indicate that a lot of creative work depends on being able to incorporate math correctly.
True crime shows demonstrate how detectives deduce the angle from where a bullet could have been fired given where the body was found and the point of entry of the bullet, among other things.
And all of that comes down to utilizing math. It can also be used in various sports, allowing players to trace the trajectory of the ball they want to catch, determine the difference in posture of sprint runners and marathon runners and so on.
Yet, many aspects of this subject are difficult to grasp. Even when a concept is explained in a hundred different ways, it still looks baffling.
Here’s when taking things slow could help. Approaching a problem step by step or trying to work a problem backwards are two strategies that can work. The starting point could be that aspect of math that has applications in your field of interest.
American mathematician William Thurston once said that math is not just about the numbers, but rather understanding what goes behind it. When one faces a math problem, they should not feel nervous about the numbers. Instead, they should try to remain calm and solve it step-by-step. It’s a mental game more than anything.
