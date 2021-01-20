Opinion: Diversity of thought cannot truly exist if we preemptively silence opposing viewpoints

Diversity has recently received more attention within the political sphere. As the voices of disadvantaged communities have taken heed, there has been an echoing call for diversity within the workforce and college campuses across the nation. In spite of its newfound popularity, many people miss precisely why diversity is valuable and — more importantly — which type is most beneficial to society.
Rives Grogan, an unaccompanied pro-life activist, arrived on UTA’s campus in September to condemn abortion procedures and show support for President Donald Trump.
Rather than debating and questioning his stances, dozens of students formed a counterprotest, shouted and displayed signs with belligerent language. A bystander frustratingly remarked that neither side was protesting their cause but instead protesting each other.
While the demand for racial diversity has boomed across the nation, ideological diversity, or diversity of thought, has sat in deafening silence. Only by fostering an environment where all viewpoints are freely and respectfully discussed, can we create a genuinely diverse, inclusive community.
The newfound push for diversity in academia has ironically coincided with a call to limit free speech on college campuses. According to a 2017 Gallup poll, 53% of college students preferred a diverse and inclusive society over one that values free speech, whereas 46% preferred the contrary. Although the difference may seem statistically small, it directs attention toward the troubling, false idea that diversity and free speech are not inherently connected.
Dartmouth College President Philip Hanlon said in Dartmouth Alumni Magazine that he refuses to deplatform controversial speakers because universities are meant to be a place where a wide range of views are discussed, challenged and forced to mature.
He went on to note that “the deepest learning can take place only through the free and open exchange of ideas conducted with dignity and respect on all sides.”
Even though society tends to perceive free speech as just a value, it serves as a practical medium for unearthing hidden solutions to complicated questions and equipping students with an open mind and an understanding of the importance of discussion.
According to Monica Inzer, Hamilton College vice president for enrollment management, diversity is valuable to college campuses because it exposes students to other ideas that may change their perspective or support their existing beliefs.
The goal of diversity is to provide students with a method to embrace new beliefs or a tool to refine their existing ones. Underneath this definition lies the foundation of free speech. Beliefs cannot be discussed, adopted or refined without students' ability to freely converse with one another.
Instead of allowing discussion on certain topics, taboos are often walled off as offensive or controversial, resulting in their removal from the public stage and consequently allowing them to fester in insulated echo chambers.
The primary issue with simultaneously promoting inclusion and limiting free speech is that it directly undermines the foundation of diversity and warps its definition.
If diversity takes precedence over free speech, then it proves that we’ve forgotten the underlying reason for diversity altogether. In the truest sense, diversity of opinion cannot properly exist if we preemptively silence those with whom we disagree.
Traditionally, universities have been a place where the world’s brightest have come to engage in open debate and reach the truth — or something approximating it. By censoring those we disagree with and rejecting true diversity, we are eroding the foundation of universities and allowing others to determine truth for us.
If we place ideas on an inaccessible pedestal or cast others out as abhorrent, they disappear from public discussion, regardless of their potential merit or lack thereof.
If both sides of the argument recognized the value of ideological diversity, then both would approach clashing opinions in an entirely different manner. Just as authentic diversity of thought is not achieved by silencing dissension, lasting change cannot be effected by shouting louder than your opponent.
Some argue that restrictions on free speech are necessary to keep particularly reprehensible views from the public discussion and promote progressive change. Though proponents of free speech generally agree that morally repugnant views exist at both extremes, they argue that the proper way to remove them is through debate, rather than preemptively silencing them.
Critics fail to make a distinction between ideas not existing in the public sphere and ideas not existing at all. If ideas are not intellectually squashed, they still exist and lead to the creation of clandestine political factions — something made all too easy by the internet and social media.
Thus, if the goal is to permanently remove certain topics from political discussion, then it should be done through the mechanism of free speech.
As a student body, we should strive above all else to create an inclusive, but ideologically diverse environment in which all thoughts are scrutinized and all viewpoints are welcomed into the public sphere.
If executed correctly, we can uphold the ideal vision of a university — an institution where all members can unite in logical discussion with diverse solutions to life’s most pertinent, complex questions.
