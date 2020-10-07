In today’s polarized political climate, what would one expect in a debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden? Sitting at polar opposite political ideologies, these two men have been at each other’s throats from a distance for at least a year.

Who won the debate? Nobody. Most Republicans are still going to vote for Trump, most Democrats will still vote for Biden, and independents are still confused and annoyed. This will go down as one of the least productive presidential debates in history.

One could argue that it was productive for about 15 minutes. Afterward, it quickly descended into chaos. By the 16-minute mark, a former vice president asked a sitting president to “shut up.”

Trump came out of the gate with a strong argument about nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. He pointed to the fact that he is president for four years, not for three. Therefore, the Constitution enables him to nominate a justice to the Supreme Court for the Senate to consider.

The key issue was the moderator’s willingness to ignore the abhorrent claims made toward a current president by Biden, including calling him a liar, a clown, a racist and even Putin’s puppy.

It’s easy to understand why Trump would want to utilize the debate stage to lash back with the same venom people on the left, such as Biden, have used against him for the last couple years.

Trump’s strongest interruption occurred when he asked Biden to name one police group that supports him, to which he had no answer. When asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he would pack the court, Biden had no answer. When asked if he would denounce antifa, he sidestepped the question by saying it is just “an idea.”

The go-to argument for extremists on the left is the idea that Trump is not denouncing white supremacy. I must ask why this is brought up over and over again? In a 2019 session with reporters, Trump said “I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate. I don’t like it, any group of hate, whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s antifa… I am very concerned about it, and I’ll do something about it.”

While the debate itself was extremely disorderly, the frequent interruptions and bickering allowed Trump to get his points across and push Biden to clarify on topics that Wallace would have otherwise left alone.

Despite coming from a right-wing network, Wallace seemed to put the pressure on Trump more than Biden, directly debating him on universal mail-in voting and global warming.

Trump recognized the fact that he was essentially debating with both Biden and Wallace. This might explain his level of aggression and dominating nature during the debate. Even then, what does this all mean?

Republicans will say Trump was extremely strong. Democrats will argue that Trump used his interruptions to suppress Biden’s voice.

Ask yourself, why now, with almost five decades under his belt as a career politician, would Biden want to fix these systemic issues that he otherwise ignored? Draw your own conclusions.

