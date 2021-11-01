Opinion: Día de los Muertos is a time for remembering, celebrating dead loved ones

Día de los Muertos is a celebration of our loved ones who have passed away. During this time, deceased spirits can come back to the human world and participate in the celebration of their lives.
Everyone, even those skeptical of the existence of spirits, should celebrate their deceased loved ones whichever way they see fit.
Death doesn’t always have to be about mourning. Instead, my family celebrates Día de los Muertos to commemorate all the beautiful moments one spent with their loved ones is great for the soul.
Although I think of my Mamá Juana, my maternal grandmother, every day, this time of the year feels more special because it’s wonderful to see other people celebrate their loved ones at the same time. It’s a reminder that we’re all thankful for the time we spent with those who are no longer with us.
Originating in Mexico, this yearly tradition is not about mourning our deceased loved ones but remembering their lives and keeping their spirits alive. “Day of the Dead,” as it is known in English, is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. The children’s spirits will first come back to visit their families on Nov. 1, while the adults return on Nov. 2.
Part of the celebration includes setting up an ofrenda, or offering, which is an elaborate altar. Typically, families set up the ofrenda by surrounding pictures of their deceased family members with their favorite foods and sweets, along with lit candles.
It’s also common to see ofrendas with sugar skulls, bottles of alcohol for adults and toys for deceased children.
Back home in Mexico, my aunts fill my Mamá Juana’s ofrenda with sweet bread, a bottle of coke, chicharrónes, tamales and more. Marigolds, candles and papel picado, which is colorful paper with cut-out shapes, also adorn the ofrenda. We want to let Mamá know she is always remembered and is welcome to join us during Día de los Muertos.
A famous illustration related to Día de los Muertos is La Catrina, depicting a skeleton in fancy clothing. La Catrina is significant to me because the cartoonist who illustrated this skeleton, José Guadalupe Posada Aguilar, is from my family’s home state of Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Posada’s creation is also a reason for celebrating the Festival de Calaveras in his home state and many other festivals in cities with large Latino populations across the world.
There were a few Día de los Muertos festivals across the Metroplex over the weekend and there are still some more to come, such as the Celebración at the Crown Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Dallas on Nov. 2 and 6.
UTA is a very diverse school with many cultures represented by the student population. All students should feel open to participate in these celebrations of life and remember those they can no longer be with.
