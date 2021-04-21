Opinion: Cutting processed foods from your diet will save your life

I remember sitting in my endocrinologist’s office as he delivered the news that I have Type 1 diabetes. It was a shock, and I had to learn how to change my diet to live a normal life. I learned about food, how it interacts with the body and why processed foods are slowly destroying the human body.
Since the advent of processed foods in the modern world, extreme damage has been inflicted upon consumers, with an increase in deaths due to poor diet, an unprecedented amount of people diagnosed with diabetes and an obesity epidemic.
The average weight of adult men, ages 20 to 74, increased from 166.3 pounds to 191 pounds from 1960 to 2002, and the average weight of adult women increased from 140.2 pounds to 164.3 pounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2018, the average weight of an adult male, ages 20 and older, is 199.8 pounds, and the average weight of an adult female is 170.8 pounds.
In a survey conducted by the National Survey of Children’s Health, roughly one in seven U.S. youths aged 10 to 17 are considered obese as of October 2020. It is also estimated that the prevalence of obesity within the U.S. is 42.4% as of 2018. According to the CDC, recorded deaths by diabetes in the U.S. from 1980 to 2018 increased from 34,665 to 84,902.
The explanation for this phenomenon can be traced to the poor diet brought upon by industrialization and advanced processing techniques. Processing foods has caused the obesity epidemic in tandem with increasingly sedentary lifestyles. For example, according to a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, it is estimated that highly processed foods contribute about 90% of total energy intake obtained from added sugars.
In Spain, researchers surveyed nearly 20,000 university graduates at the Seguimiento University of Navarra and discovered higher consumption of highly processed foods was associated with a 62% increased risk of death from any cause.
Though there has been an extreme increase in diabetes, obesity and deaths relating to poor diet, consumers continue to purchase and use processed foods. There are several models, both psychological and economic, that can explain this phenomenon.
While food processing has been a common practice for years, it was not until World War II that processed foods became paramount. As war raged, many men were sent to fight overseas, and those who were previously housewives had to contribute to family income. Consequently, there was a decrease in time to cook meals from scratch and an increased demand for prepackaged food. Most importantly, the cost of processing foods was and continues to be much cheaper than whole foods.
I have personally witnessed and experienced how a poor diet can negatively impact people’s health. This past Thanksgiving, I lost my grandmother due to complications associated with diabetes. She suffered multiple strokes and chronic kidney failure, all of which were attributed to her diabetes and by extension, her poor diet and sedentary lifestyle.
Her poor diet could have easily been fixed, but it was the result of habits formed long before she was aware of the consequences. Even after she was made aware of the damage done to her body, it was too late. It is one thing to see pictures or read about the damage a poor diet can do to the body, but to see it physically, especially if it happens to a loved one, is extremely jarring.
I have diabetes, and I take care of myself relatively well, though I often think about my grandmother and wonder if there was anything I could have done to help her. My youngest brother last year was also diagnosed with diabetes. And I know one day, he will have to face the same problems I once faced. Fortunately, he will have my family and I beside him to help.
While the situation may seem dire, there are many solutions one can take to avoid the serious repercussions of a poor diet. First, there has been a tremendous increase in restaurants, stores and businesses providing healthier alternatives. Additionally, there is a wide selection of whole foods grocery stores in the Metroplex, such as Whole Foods Market, Central Market and Trader Joe’s.
Growing your own food and making your meals from scratch is equally if not more cost-effective than simply buying whole foods from stores. Most foods sold today have additives, preservatives or chemicals in them, according to Claire McCarthy, a senior faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing.
Even the packaging has harmful additives and chemicals such as BPA and phthalates. When broken down, these chemicals can interfere with bodily functions like the immune system and the nervous system and can even cause fertility issues.
Growing your own fruits and vegetables circumvents the dangers of prepackaged foods. Consider buying flour, sugar and salt to make your own bread, pastries, pasta and cereals without any preservatives and relatively low sugar content compared to artificial sweeteners.
Lastly, a change in diet will help the body physically and mentally. Teaching cooking and gardening skills can foster the ability to help others struggling with their diet and health. Learning new skills and lessons is a wonderful thing but being able to educate and help others that are struggling is an even greater experience.
This is not to say that industrialization and advanced food processing should be abolished or removed entirely. Industrialization has brought about great things for humanity. However, one should be careful when choosing between processed foods and whole foods. It can mean the difference between a healthy lifestyle and a lifestyle riddled with sickness, extreme financial burden and in most cases, death.
Poor diet is a problem everyone faces at some point in their lives. But we can all strive to fix and correct it within our lifetimes. Not just for our own sake, but for the future of our children and loved ones. By starting now to fix the damage that’s been done, we can work together to solve an epidemic and save the lives of countless people.
