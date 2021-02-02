CommunityVoices
Opinion: Cancel culture has nothing to do with the consequences faced for supporting the Capitol riot

The New York Post published an opinion piece by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Jan. 24 that warned about the rise of “cancel culture” against conservatives. There’s only one problem: Hawley isn’t being canceled for being a conservative. Conservatives are barely being canceled at all.

In the article, Hawley warns that social media criticism will lead to “social credit scores” as seen from nations such as China, and that “the alliance of leftists and woke capitalists hopes to regulate the innermost thoughts of every American, from school age to retirement.”

However, it’s not cancel culture that’s harming conservatives’ image, it’s the consequences of their own actions.

While many conservatives are coming under recent criticism, a lot of the responses seem to be less about promoting conservatism, and more about shifting blame for their recent actions.

Republican Party lawmakers facing such backlash, including Hawley, want you to believe that it is not their fault. Many of them continue to defend their attempt to overturn the results of the recent presidential election and incite the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Many conservatives try to deflect the disapproval as “cancel culture,” or the blocking of ideals from public platforms.

Another Republican lawmaker who claimed to be a victim of cancel culture is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY. According to Newsweek, Dean Doug Elmendorf removed Stefanik from the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Senior Advisory Committee after she continuously spread misinformation and conspiracies about the presidential election (not her own, of course).

Harvard Kennedy School clearly communicated that its decision to remove Stefanik was not because of her viewpoints. Elmendorf issued a statement, saying the decision was “not about political parties, political ideology, or her choice of candidate for president. Rather, in my assessment, Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence.”

Landry Rhodes

Rhodes is a political science junior and Community Voices columnist for The Shorthorn.

However, conservatives have continuously used cancel culture as a way to deflect valid criticism of their actions. While there are cases of misplaced online criticism, much of cancel culture seems to have been derived in response to criticism of former President Donald Trump and the insurrection at the Capitol that members of the Republican party inspired.

And it is not as if these legislators are being erased entirely from public platforms. The opinion piece mentioned earlier that Hawley wrote was posted on the front page of the New York Post on Jan. 25. In fact, many of the same lawmakers who are complaining about the left’s constant “canceling” are regular speakers on talk shows and TV news, and they still hold their positions in Congress.

The only “canceling” being done is business deals made by the lawmakers and companies who view their actions as unreasonable.

We can’t let the continued excuse of “cancel culture” deflect the fact that many Republican lawmakers should face consequences for inspiring an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. And we can not allow people to try and subvert our democracy and get away with it.

@LandryRhodesTX

opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments