Opinion: Cancel culture has nothing to do with the consequences faced for supporting the Capitol riot

The New York Post published an opinion piece by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Jan. 24 that warned about the rise of “cancel culture” against conservatives. There’s only one problem: Hawley isn’t being canceled for being a conservative. Conservatives are barely being canceled at all.
In the article, Hawley warns that social media criticism will lead to “social credit scores” as seen from nations such as China, and that “the alliance of leftists and woke capitalists hopes to regulate the innermost thoughts of every American, from school age to retirement.”
However, it’s not cancel culture that’s harming conservatives’ image, it’s the consequences of their own actions.
While many conservatives are coming under recent criticism, a lot of the responses seem to be less about promoting conservatism, and more about shifting blame for their recent actions.
Republican Party lawmakers facing such backlash, including Hawley, want you to believe that it is not their fault. Many of them continue to defend their attempt to overturn the results of the recent presidential election and incite the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Many conservatives try to deflect the disapproval as “cancel culture,” or the blocking of ideals from public platforms.
Another Republican lawmaker who claimed to be a victim of cancel culture is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY. According to Newsweek, Dean Doug Elmendorf removed Stefanik from the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Senior Advisory Committee after she continuously spread misinformation and conspiracies about the presidential election (not her own, of course).
Harvard Kennedy School clearly communicated that its decision to remove Stefanik was not because of her viewpoints. Elmendorf issued a statement, saying the decision was “not about political parties, political ideology, or her choice of candidate for president. Rather, in my assessment, Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence.”
However, conservatives have continuously used cancel culture as a way to deflect valid criticism of their actions. While there are cases of misplaced online criticism, much of cancel culture seems to have been derived in response to criticism of former President Donald Trump and the insurrection at the Capitol that members of the Republican party inspired.
And it is not as if these legislators are being erased entirely from public platforms. The opinion piece mentioned earlier that Hawley wrote was posted on the front page of the New York Post on Jan. 25. In fact, many of the same lawmakers who are complaining about the left’s constant “canceling” are regular speakers on talk shows and TV news, and they still hold their positions in Congress.
The only “canceling” being done is business deals made by the lawmakers and companies who view their actions as unreasonable.
We can’t let the continued excuse of “cancel culture” deflect the fact that many Republican lawmakers should face consequences for inspiring an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. And we can not allow people to try and subvert our democracy and get away with it.
Interesting. Are you refuting the idea that cancel culture exists in it's entirety, or are you refuting the idea that it inadvertently affects Conservatives across college campuses and beyond? To state that cancel culture does not exist is entirely based in fantasy, so I'm assuming you're arguing the latter.
I'll make that assumption based off of this sentence:
"However, it’s not cancel culture that’s harming conservatives’ image, it’s the consequences of their own actions."
Cool, now that we have that out of the way.
It's interesting, the glaring contradiction that exists within your argument. You first state that cancel culture is not harming Conservative's image, then in the same breath state that it is entirely our fault for the Capitol riots. Is it entirely the Left's fault for the BLM riots - which claimed the lives of over two dozen Americans and caused roughly 1.4 billion dollars in property damages - that were caused by targeted and possibly misinformation regarding the death's of George Floyd, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, and others? I could use that justification to say that the Left is exposing and capitalizing upon these outlying situations to destabilize the nation in an effort to take control of our systems of government.
One could argue that both claims are equally conspiratorial and have little basis in fact. So why demonize an entire group of people, Conservative or otherwise?
Let's assume you were at least partially correct in your conjecture. Why is it that all Conservative voices - regardless of their across the board denunciation of the Capitol riots - are actively being punished? I believe the issue with making this argument is that it casts an extremely wide net over a huge swathe of the American people. Over 73% of self-identifying college conservatives withhold their political views. We wonder why?
It may have something to do with the inflammatory rhetoric associated with those who's first instinct when they hear the word "conservative" is that they must be racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, etc. It truly does a disservice to both conservative, independent and liberal students, for it creates an atmosphere of division and hatred between the "warring" factions.
I don't believe it is a stretch to say that the college atmosphere is wholly hostile to Conservative ideals. Cancel culture is a huge issue, for it is the weapon used by radicals to silence the opposition. They utilize pseudo-factual claims about a person, then use power words such as racist or sexist to "cancel" them and their opinion.
How about this idea that the color of my skin or my gender dictates whether or not I can have an opinion on a subject or situation? Sounds pretty racist and sexist, if you ask me.
How is that - in ANY way - beneficial to the college environment? It is extremely detrimental to free thought, and it entirely goes against why college exists in the first place; to expose you to different atmospheres and different perspectives.
The Capitol riots were obviously unprecedented in nature, and those who stormed the building should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My problem is with this horrible generalization of conservative ideals and this idea that 71 million Americans should have to pay for the actions of a few radicals.
Just a final question - because I am curious. What do you mean by "Republican lawmakers should face the consequences?" If a politician assisted with an attempted overthrow of our republic, it would be Treason - US Code 2381. The penalty for treason is imprisonment and, in some cases, death. Are we to punish lawmakers who you deem caused the Capitol riots with indefinite imprisonment or death?
This comment gives better arguments and has superior arguments than most of the published articles on the Shorthorn
