Opinion: Blockbuster films deserve Best Picture recognition

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Marvel’s third entry into the Spider-Man series and the studio’s latest in a long line of blockbusters. Since its release in December 2021, the film has grossed nearly $1.8 billion worldwide. It’s a monumental achievement for the pandemic-era box office and a surefire sign that the moviegoing experience is here to stay.
Everyone has their definition of an award-worthy movie. Like all art, film is a subjective medium. But given the current state of the pandemic box office, the historical precedent of previous Best Picture nominees, and the category expansion, blockbuster films are more than deserving of a spot at the Academy Awards.
Despite the film’s historic success, Spider-Man: No Way Home failed to get nominated for Best Picture, relegated instead to a sole Visual Effects nomination—an all too common route for Marvel Studios.
Avengers: Endgame had the same situation. Released in 2019, it earned $2.8 billion worldwide, cementing itself as the second highest-grossing movie of all time. Yet, it too was unsuccessful at the Academy Awards, missing out on a Best Picture nomination in favor of Visual Effects.
Last June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its decision to guarantee 10 Best Picture nominees for future Oscars ceremonies. This change reduces the competition to make it in the nomination list, which only had five nominations in previous years. Ten slots leave more than enough room to recognize blockbuster cinema while maintaining a diverse profile of nominees.
Blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home helped contribute to a $2.38 billion increase in the domestic box office last year, creating a more hopeful outlook for the theatrical experience. It stood out in an otherwise uneventful year, outperforming award contenders like West Side Story and Nightmare Alley, both of which bombed at the box office.
Films that can bring people together, especially during a pandemic, should be recognized for the biggest award of the night at the Academy Awards.
Blockbusters have a long-standing history at the Academy Awards. Avatar, Titanic and Joker, some of the highest-grossing films of all time, were nominated for Best Picture. Each of these films were able to bridge the gap between commerce and art, creating something that was recognized for both its quality and wide appeal. It’s a precedent that should continue to be honored at the Academy Awards.
The Academy Awards seeks to recognize outstanding achievement in film, but that recognition shouldn’t exclude blockbusters simply for their target audience. Commercial box office success in a pandemic, alongside historical precedent and an expanded Best Picture category, should ensure blockbuster films still have a place at the Academy Awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.