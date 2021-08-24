Opinion: Biden’s hasty retreat crippled the Afghanistan military’s ability to ward off the Taliban

Aug. 15 marks the culmination of nearly 20 years of anti-terror warfare fought in Afghanistan, according to CNN. This war, which has lasted as long as my life as well as the lives of many of The Shorthorn’s readers, ended with the Americans retreating spontaneously.
The Taliban stormed across the country, capturing major cities over a couple of days before finally taking control over Afghanistan on Aug. 15. Tens of thousands of people are trying to flee the country in fear of harsh interpretations of Islam laws being imposed: women barred from going to school or working outside of home, music being banned and cutting off the hands of thieves are some examples.
Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has since left the country to avoid being lynched by the Taliban and currently lives in the United Arab Emirates. The Taliban used to have control over the country until the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, which ousted it from power, but they have since reclaimed the country.
The retreat was not wanted by the Afghans, unnecessary, and it crippled any ability for Afghanistan to fight back.
Last month, President Joe Biden and Ghani discussed continued U.S. military support, which Biden allegedly agreed to, according to a tweet from Ghani. Ghani was asking for support from the U.S.
A survey sampling almost 16,000 Afghan respondents in 2019 showed that more than three-quarters of the surveyors believed the Afghan National Army needed foreign support to do their job properly. They wanted foreign aid.
And yet, knowing Afghanistan wasn't ready to take on the Taliban, Biden withdrew. He claimed during his speech on Monday that “Under [President Trump’s] agreement, U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. … There would have been no ceasefire after May 1. There was no agreement protecting our forces after May 1. There was no status quo of stability without American casualties after May 1.”
However, that date has come and gone without American casualties, seeing as the last American military combat death in Afghanistan was in Feb. 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. He didn’t have to leave — Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, which requires the U.S. to stay in Afghanistan to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to conduct counterterrorism, was working.
The Afghan military was crippled by our departure as Biden pulled out U.S. military contractors (civilian workers) and military personnel. According to NBC News, “U.S.-funded contractors are crucial for almost every aspect of the Afghan military's operations, helping to maintain radio communications gear, surveillance balloons, radar for artillery, logistical networks, fuel supplies and even the government's system for paying troops.”
If we didn’t support them with troops on the ground, we could have at least enabled them to defend themselves.
On Monday, Biden said, “There is no chance that … one more year, five more years or 20 more years of U.S. military boots on the ground would’ve made any difference.” This is contrary to a goal the Pentagon had previously set to have the Afghan air force carry out 80% of its required aircraft maintenance by 2023.
When the amount of U.S. troops was reduced to 2,500 across both Iraq and Afghanistan by Jan. 15, as part of President Trump’s “agreement for bringing peace” to Afghanistan, over 18,000 U.S. military contractors still operated in Afghanistan alone.
This affirms President Trump’s different take on the conflict and how the pullout of American troops was projected to occur.
"I really believe the Taliban wants to do something to show we're not all wasting time," Trump said, according to a report by the BBC. "If bad things happen, we'll go back with a force like no one's ever seen."
Now, the war is over. We lost, and it seems that Biden has no intention to retaliate even after “bad things” happened. Some of my good friends who are Afghans will never get to talk to their families again because they’ve been thrown to the wolves that are the Taliban. All this has happened just because Biden couldn’t wait.
How long should Biden have waited? U.S. generals have admitted that there isn't an end goal in mind. It's fucking awful what's happening, but it was inevitable and us staying there only really benefited America and the corrupt Afghan government. And aren't you the chapter leader for TPUSA? For an organization that boasts about being anti-war you sure sound like you want to stay there forever.
We've spent trillions of dollars to lock down a region for geopolitics (undermining their ability to self-determine) and line the pockets of Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon and Boeing while at the same time actively making things worse by radicalizing people against the U.S. supporting warlords that hand over "terrorists" to send to Guantanamo Bay and other black sites to torture innocent people without Due Process, and our troops leaving equipment unattended for the Taliban to take for DECADES. Not to mention all the civilian casualties as a result of the drone war and the use of white phosphorous. We've also bombed hospitals on multiple occasions; violating international law.
Osama Bin-Laden had been dead for 10 years. Our motivation for invading doesn't exist anymore. The tyranny we support has to end. Anyone that thinks a second longer would solve anything is either ignorant about the atrocities that occurred during the war because of our involvement or trying to support their own agenda. So which is it Reese?
Might want to look these over too
https://www.washingtonpost.com/podcasts/post-reports/the-afghanistan-papers-a-secret-history-of-americas-longest-war/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/icc-approves-probe-u-s-personnel-alleged-war-crimes-afghanistan-n1150276
https://cnsnews.com/commentary/ron-paul/ron-paul-blame-afghanistan-disaster-our-military-industrial-complex
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/the-u-s-ignored-corruption-within-the-afghan-government-did-that-lead-to-its-fall
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/16/guantanamo-detainee-mansoor-adayfi
