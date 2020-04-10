With all the disastrous things happening in the world, many young, working-class people still had a glimmer of hope to hang on to until at least November. That hope has finally dissipated.
On April 8, Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, clearing the path for Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee for November.
Bernie didn’t leave this election empty-handed, though. With the end of this campaign, he leaves behind a movement of young, active organizers, and it’s up to us to keep that movement alive.
It’s reasonable to be disheartened by this loss. Bernie has been a champion of civil, environmental and economic justice for decades. But his fight for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and a $15 minimum wage will continue on in the Senate.
Aside from Bernie, the presidential race is not the only election where candidates are fighting for progressive causes. There are several House and Senate candidates in Texas and abroad that may write bills based on the ideological revolution that Bernie has been advocating.
As for the current presidential race, it is clear that moderate candidate Joe Biden will be the one to face off against Donald Trump. While early polls show Biden leading Trump , his campaign eerily echoes the same campaign that Hillary Clinton ran with in 2016 and lost.
Fortunately, there’s some things Biden can do now so he won’t have to suffer the same fate as Hillary this November. One of the simplest things Biden can do is adopt some progressive policies that will appeal to both Bernie supporters as well as independents.
According to a poll from the Morning Consult, a majority of voters support a universal health care bill, especially as the COVID-19 outbreak persists. Even Donald Trump is using universal health care (of sorts) by using the economic stimulus package to cover the bill for uninsured COVID-19 patients. The mere adoption of this policy for all cases rather than just the coronavirus can have a significant impact on his chances for reelection.
Given Biden’s past record and his current policy standings, this doesn’t seem very likely to happen. Biden has suggested recently that he would veto a Medicare for All bill if it came to his desk, even if it passed both the House and Senate. So now it seems like we have to prepare for the worst-case scenario: a second term for Donald Trump.
Fortunately, there’s a lot the general public can do to prevent the worst-case scenario from getting as bad as it can get. Pay attention to down-ballot races, and if there aren’t any candidates in local positions that fit your interests, consider running yourself. As we learned from the 2018 midterms, even a seemingly average bartender can become a dynamic face for a political revolution.
For the presidential race, that will have to come down to a matter of personal judgment. While a lot of people can easily get behind Biden, many people in marginalized communities are concerned that his moderate platform won’t stand a chance against Trump in the general election. You could easily vote for the Green Party candidate, but given their lack of support and general hatred by the Democratic Party, that could come with its own problems (I’m willing to place money that you’ll hear “Howie Hawkins” a lot more after Election Day than before).
As for the movement Bernie has advanced, that is up to us to continue it. Keep advocating for systemic change and work together to either demand change from legislators or vote them out of office. Because if we don’t demand change and introduce progressive legislation now, we’ll be setting up the exact same situation that put Trump into office in the first place.
