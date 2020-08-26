Just last week, Gov. Greg Abbott proposed a statewide mandate to freeze property tax revenue for any city that cuts its police budget. Whether cities cut their police budgets or not, the option to do so should be given to the cities, regardless of the governor’s beliefs.
This proposal is by no means out of nowhere. The nationwide Black Lives Matter movement has made great strides to bring the idea of defunding the police into the mainstream discourse. Even cities in Texas have responded, such as Austin, which voted to cut its police department’s budget by one-third.
Other cities such as Fort Worth have worked around the idea of defunding, instead proposing an increased budget for social services without cuts to the police department’s budget.
Despite the compromises, Abbott has decided to try and stop this progress as well as set a firm stance by issuing a proposal that would freeze property tax revenue at the current rate for any city that cuts its police department budget. This action would halt any sort of debate on defunding the police and discourage any sort of compromise to defend communities while boosting social programs.
The issue is not whether we should be defunding the police. The choice to do so should remain in the hands of the cities as they are the ones who set the budgets for police departments in the first place.
The governor’s motion is a harmful measure to discourage discussion and prevent new ideas that would allow for a compromise between those who wish to keep the budget as is and those who wish to cut it.
The issue of whether cities should defund their police departments goes further than the Black Lives Matter movement. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has been hit hard. High unemployment and business closures mean either reducing funds for emergency services or raising taxes on citizens in an economic depression worse than the Great Recession of 2008.
In these times of crisis, many cities have brought up cutting their police budgets and redesigning public safety. With the largest cities in Texas each spending more than $434 million on their police forces, that money could vastly improve the quality of other emergency services and other relief motions for the hardest hit citizens.
As long as Abbott is pushing this proposal, there is no chance for discussion on police brutality or the reallocation of funds for desperately needed medical services. The cities must be the ones to decide their fiscal budgets, and our legislators should be called on to support that.
Our state’s leader should be called upon to allow our cities to organize their budgets on their terms, whether they choose to defund the police or not, in this crucial time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.