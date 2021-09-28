Opinion: Arlington should adopt Vision Zero plan to provide better access for pedestrians, bikers

In 2016, social work senior Eneyda Lisette Sorto was hit and killed while crossing Cooper Street. When her professor informed her classmates, many “shed tears and expressed shock and disbelief” as they remembered her compassion, advocacy and activism.
Thirty-two people died in traffic crashes in Arlington last year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Since the start of 2021, another 35 have died, including seven pedestrians and one cyclist.
We could prevent these deaths. The Arlington City Council must adopt a resolution to reduce traffic fatalities to zero and substantially decrease serious traffic injuries.
To address these issues, the city must adopt a Vision Zero resolution. People must create neighborhood task forces and develop an action plan to end traffic fatalities and reduce traffic injuries. Vision Zero aims to eliminate deaths and reduce injuries on the road by lowering speed limits and redesigning streets.
Traffic crashes are an equity issue. For Arlington, a city with only 1.7% of cyclists and pedestrians, more than one in five fatal injuries involve pedestrians, according to the 2019 American Community Survey.
Traffic crashes are also an economic issue. In 2020, Arlington paid $1.8 billion in comprehensive costs of crashes, according to the National Safety Council and statistics from TxDOT. The economic cost and loss of life severely inhibit the city's potential economic development.
Creating a Vision Zero plan can be approached from a policy standpoint. Addressing speed will be crucial to a Vision Zero plan, as fatal collisions are more likely to happen at higher speeds.
According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, to further decrease fatal collisions and create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists, cities can designate an area like downtown Arlington and the UTA campus as a “slow zone” that places a limit of 20 to 25 mph on its streets.
However, lowering the speed limit will not be enough. The city council previously lowered the speed limit on Cooper Street to 30 mph, only to increase it back to 35 mph last year after a reported increase in road rage incidents. This implementation did not work because it did not directly address a simple driver behavior: drivers go faster on wider streets.
Street design heavily influences drivers’ behavior. Many of Arlington’s streets are dangerous by design due to wide lanes, low-visibility crosswalks and wide intersections, which influence drivers’ likelihood of speeding above the limit, according to Smart Growth America.
Better design can address this through a “complete street” strategy that allows all users to travel safely. A dangerous street like Center Street or Mesquite Street by the campus can be improved by temporarily replacing a car lane with a bike lane and using planters as a barrier, similar to how Atlanta added simple paintings and planters to slow drivers and create public spaces this year.
A study in 12 large U.S. cities shows that adding bike lanes increases safety for all users on the road, with fatality rates dropping up to 75% in 20 years. So, not only has this worked but it is also inexpensive.
This approach will require a substantial amount of capital to rebuild safer streets after finding a successful design, but this is an investment into the city. Instead of paying $1.8 billion every year to traffic crashes, it is more affordable and efficient to spend several millions in addressing high-crash corridors like Cooper Street, Collins Street and Pioneer Parkway because that will significantly decrease fatal crashes.
Some commuters might find my proposals to be an inconvenience to their travels, whether from the necessary construction required or the eventual slow-speed zones. From the surface, it does seem that a significant reduction of a “Downtown Arlington speed limit” will dramatically increase commute time.
However, that will not be the case. In an illustration, Jeff Speck, a city planner and writer, shows decreasing a downtown speed limit from 45 mph to 25 mph will only add 48 seconds to travel time. It is worthwhile to slow down a minute on the road to save a person’s life.
These 35 deaths within this year alone should not be a norm in Arlington. Traffic deaths are preventable and saving lives is not expensive through street redesigns and good policy. With a Vision Zero plan, Arlington can make a future of no traffic fatality a reality.
@TonyAtCAPPA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.