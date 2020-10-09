Opinion: Arlington’s music scene has survived despite the pandemic

The music and arts culture that had been bubbling in Arlington over the last five years came to a screeching halt, along with the rest of the country, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the city down in March.
Or so it seemed. Creators don't stop creating, and the various people and organizations that create live music in the city may have taken a hit, but music did not come to the screeching halt like some may think it did. Now, music and arts are thriving amid the pandemic, poised to come back once it is over.
Arlington’s growing culture was going no holds barred when the COVID-19 speed bump hit, but there's no stopping this train. As always with Arlington’s underground music culture, if you don’t see it, you just need to look a little harder. It's there.
Let's start with one of the bigger examples, the Levitt Pavilion. Typically serving Arlington’s older musical fanbase, summers at the Levitt are a huge part of the city's music culture. With live music not being an option, the Levitt was left with time and resources, giving birth to “The Levitt Living Room Series.”
Outside of the virtual realm, The Speakeasy Open Mic was one of the first to adapt to the new situation via a drive-in show. The Speakeasy is a staple of Arlington’s underground music and arts culture, with a powerful DIY spirit and a nomadic system of venue hopping.
Recently my organization, Oddities Productions, hosted our first drive-in concert in Arlington, bringing underground live-band performances back into the city. It was nice to see bands back out and groups of people enjoying live music again on a beautiful summer night.
All of these show that music culture in Arlington is strong enough to survive and even thrive in the pandemic. There are various groups operating at different levels and serving a variety of demographics. The growth we have seen over the last three or five years may have slowed, but not stopped.
If it's hard to believe that there is so much bubbling under the surface of Arlington, I understand. Some people still don’t believe Arlington has any kind of real music or arts scene. But it’s there if you know how to find it or are willing to look.
Some may say Arlington has no music scene, but most who say that just don’t know how to find it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.