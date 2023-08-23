Opinion: An environmental wake-up call

Among the applause for the decision made in the Held v. Montana climate trial Aug. 14, the weight of the judgment dawned on me in a way I can’t describe.

Although it wasn’t a federal case, it marks the first climate case to reach the state and ending in victory for the plaintiffs in U.S. history. My generation, Generation Z, has been labeled as the ‘soft’ generation caught up in performative activism. Yet here we are, making the initiative to change that label with landmark litigation.

Held v. Montana was filed in 2020 by Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit law firm that provides youth strategic, campaign-based legal services to secure their right to a clean environment, according to their website.

They were the group backing the sixteen young people testifying against the state of Montana. Montana’s Environmental Policy Act contained a stipulation that forced the state to disregard the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment, which the plaintiffs argued to be unconstitutional. The judge agreed, meaning the case has come to a close as a step forward for environmental law.

According to The New York Times, Montana’s attorney general’s office is seeking to take Montana’s climate case to the supreme court — potentially pushing the issue to a national stage.

The plaintiffs brought up everything that we have been stressed about for ages. They validated climate science by acknowledging the fossil fuel industry has been a major source of pollution for Montana, bringing in scientists and other experts to testify.

The destruction of our planet, thanks to climate change, has always loomed over our heads, culminating in a phenomenon known as “climate anxiety,” rates of which have disproportionately affected younger people.

In a survey conducted in 2021 by Lancet Planetary Health journal, out of 10,000 youths from ten different countries, 84% said they were at least “moderately worried” about climate change while 59% said they were “very or extremely worried.” The Lancet began as an independent general medicine journal in 1823 and eventually evolved as a family of journals covering various scientific topics.

This case is just a step forward along a gravely, long-winded road. Sure, it serves as a shift in the campaign to protect the planet — but we shouldn’t let it stand on its own.

It’s clear that no amount of reusable straws has stalled the inevitable reality of climate change. It’s time younger people start playing in the appropriate ballpark: politics and the law.

Many of us have felt that because climate change is such a mountainous problem, there’s no way that the average person can hope to improve our situation. Held v. Montana proves us wrong.

If we take it step by step, it’s a wake-up call that we can shape the world the way we want. The world is our stone, and the government is our chisel.

We should start realizing the value of participating in politics, whether through campaigns, pressuring those in power through emails and physical letters, attending rallies or even joining civil lawsuits such as this one.

Being educated on pressing issues is one thing, but taking your knowledge and applying it to your cause is another. There are multiple ways we can weaponize our worries into firepower for the betterment of our future.

With enough work, the implementation of stronger laws can become a nationwide phenomenon.

