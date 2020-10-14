Opinion: Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation could endanger LGBTQ Americans

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has faced a lot of controversy due to the process being so rushed, as well as her views on rulings such as Roe v. Wade.
But the potential addition of Barrett to the Supreme Court has several other issues that could spell disaster for the LGBTQ community in the next few years.
According to USA Today, in 2015, Barrett signed a letter to Catholic bishops affirming her stances on several issues, including gay marriage. The letter described marriage as an “indissoluble commitment of a man and a woman,” seeming to suggest she is an adamant believer in the traditional understanding of marriage.
Shortly after the landmark ruling of Obergefell v. Hodges affirmed same-sex marriage legality in all 50 states, Barrett spoke at a lecture where she defended the judges who dissented on the case. She stated that since the Constitution did not explicitly allow same-sex marriage, it was not the Court’s place to decide. If confirmed to the Supreme Court, Barrett could use that philosophy to rule in favor of challenges to same-sex marriage in the future.
The Obergefell ruling recently gained more attention when Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas issued a criticism of the case Oct. 5, saying it has ruinous consequences for religious liberty. With Barrett’s addition to the Supreme Court, there would be a clear 6-3 conservative majority that could rule in favor of restrictions on same-sex marriage, or even the potential to overturn Obergefell itself.
During a lecture, Barrett also raised concerns with the Title IX law, which prevents discrimination based on sex in public schools. She remarked that since the original text did not account for individuals who identify as trangender, they should not be included in the protections it gives. With a number of states proposing anti-transgender “bathroom bills” in the past, this ideology could set a dangerous course for a number of discriminatory policies to be affirmed by the Court.
Thankfully, Barrett’s confirmation is not set in stone yet. There is still time for people to call their senators and demand that Barrett not be confirmed to the Supreme Court for her hateful ideology toward the LGBTQ community.
There is a long struggle for the community to overcome, and Barrett’s nomination could erase years of progress that would be difficult to achieve again.
