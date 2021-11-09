Opinion: Americans should acknowledge, honor indigenous cultures and their struggles

Oct. 11, 2021, became the first federally recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, marking a shift away from glorifying controversial figures like Christopher Columbus, who was considered condemnable even in his time towards the native people who first lived in the lands Americans now call home.
Celebrating the day may be a welcome move to help direct the public gaze toward a marginalized group. However, one can’t help but feel it is a superficial gesture that does little to combat the prevailing stereotypes of indigenous populations and is pitiful compared to the reparations they deserve.
In recent years, people have seen an increased demand for the social equality of marginalized communities, which has resulted in many movements and protests that brought forth positive changes. Yet, indigenous communities often find their plights, wants and needs being overlooked or ignored by the U.S. government and Americans.
The Americas were home to diverse and unique cultures with a combined population as high as 56 million by the time Columbus came to disrupt the peace.
They had governments and trading, yet the myth that Europeans came to a land of free real estate is still prevalent in our schools and the minds of Americans.
Our education system’s failure to adequately represent the impressive civilizations and cultures of the native populations results from centuries of racism and prejudice toward indigenous people still present today.
The disrespect of native populations is not exclusive to the classroom or the boardroom. It prevails in our daily lives as well. Countless stories fail to accurately depict native communities and present their audiences with whitewashed versions of history.
People can find disingenuous representations of natives in popular movies such as Disney’s Pocahontas or the classic drama Dances with Wolves. These representations of indigenous people perpetuate the myth of the “noble savage” and further reinforce the idea that native people of the Americas were uncivilized people waiting for their white savior.
In 2020, the Washington Redskins changed their name to the Washington Football Team, and the Land O’ Lakes company removed the native woman’s image from their packaging. Some would claim this is proof that society’s respect of indigenous communities has increased, but this is hardly the case.
The changes made were symbolic at best and done in the interest of capital gains and as a public relations move instead of a move made out of respect for native communities.
This is obvious because both changes were made when offensive stereotypes on branding were in the public conversation, and the owners feared they would be next in the spotlight that brought so much attention to brands such as Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima.
If you live in the U.S. as a nonindigenous person, you may be living on stolen land, but that should not stop anybody from being an activist for Native Americans who see the country as their homeland.
In the same way one doesn’t have to be Black to say Black Lives Matter or be a part of the LGBTQ+ community to be an ally, they don’t have to be an indigenous person to counter the harmful stereotypes that are still pervasive in everybody’s lives or to use their voice to fight to ensure they receive the societal respect indigenous people deserve.
@astro_jason
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.