Opinion: America’s history of hostile policies toward Mexico prevent a mutually beneficial partnership

Just this month the U.S. and Mexico renegotiated a 1944 water treaty wherein Mexico had agreed to supply the U.S. with water shipments. According to Al Jazeera, Mexico had been under fire from American politicians for not honoring the treaty.
For over a hundred years, the U.S. policy towards Mexico has been marred by hostility and ideas of American exceptionalism.
The two sides managed to renegotiate, but despite reaching an agreement, the entire situation could have been avoided in the first place if American politicians had simply shown more empathy toward their southern neighbor. Like our own country, Mexico is currently facing economic downturn, social unrest and a pandemic.
The approach of the Americans in this situation is a prime example of the hostile U.S. policy toward Mexico.
While the general U.S. policy toward other nations of the Americas was shaped by the Monroe Doctrine of 1823, the beginning of the U.S.’s problematic and abusive relationship with Mexico in particular can be traced back to the annexation of our own state of Texas and the war that followed.
The American annexation of Texas, in Mexico’s eyes, was an illegal seizure of Mexican land. The rising tensions would ultimately lead to the devastating Mexican-American War, which forced Mexico to cede their vast northwest territories to the U.S., later to become the American west and southwest.
This bloody interaction was the result of a growing sense of American exceptionalism, which pushed Americans to act upon the impulse to expand and dominate all they could get their hands on.
This sense of exceptionalism did not abate with the end of the Mexican-American War. American exceptionalism has become a deeply entrenched aspect of mainstream American culture, which continues to rear its ugly head in American-Mexican relations time and again. It can be seen in historical moments such as 1916 when U.S. troops invaded Mexico in search of Pancho Villa or in the modern day with President Donald Trump’s xenophobic comments on Mexicans and other Latin Americans. Take as an example the final presidential debate the other night, when Trump said of undocumented immigrants that only “…those with the lowest IQ, they might [come to court hearings].”
The U.S.’s exceptionalism-stained outlook continues to impact how the two countries interact and think of each other today.
Despite the often hostile nature of U.S.-Mexican relations, Mexico remains one of the U.S.’s most important trading partners. In 2018, trade between the two countries amounted to a whopping $671 billion, making Mexico the U.S.’s third largest trade partner. The wealth, jobs and opportunities that this trade creates in both countries cannot be understated. Many of our cars and gadgets are assembled in Mexico and imported to the U.S. Our quality of life simply wouldn’t be the same without trade with Mexico.
If our trade relationship with Mexico were further solidified and expanded into a true economic alliance, the benefit it would bring to both countries would be too great to put into words. With the rising economic dominance of China, it is more important now than ever for the U.S. to ensure its economic security through positive relationships with its neighbors. A stronger Mexico would mean a stronger United States.
However, in order to secure this alliance, the U.S. must grow up and leave behind the exceptional, entitled attitude it has had for over a hundred years. It is past time that the U.S. recognizes its southern neighbor not as the small kid to push around at recess, but as a true economic partner and political equal on the international stage and in our diplomatic relationship. The U.S. must finally give Mexico the respect it deserves.
