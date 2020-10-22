Opinion: America needs to embrace progressive policies to avoid radicalization

With widespread unemployment, a looming eviction crisis and the rising cost of health care, 2020 has revealed the structural flaws at the heart of the American way of life. To address these issues, some politicians have suggested progressive programs to meet the demands of an increasingly concerned population. Many of these ideas have been met with criticism from conservatives who fear such policies would lead to radical socialism.
This is false. America needs to adopt some progressive policies to avoid radicalization.
Some of these ideas include universal healthcare, raising the minimum wage, federally-guaranteed paid parental leave and universal basic income.
Among other things, proponents of these policies argue that they are necessary steps toward providing a higher standard of living for younger generations.
Millennials, for instance, hold only 3% of the nation’s total net worth. For comparison, baby boomers held 21% at the same age. Real wages have remained stagnant, even as the cost of education and housing has skyrocketed. Two-thirds of all bankruptcies are due to medical expenses. Even the cost of childbirth can exceed $10,000 for the uninsured.
Yet some fear these policies will collapse the capitalist economic model and lead the nation toward more radical change.
Chris Talgo, a columnist for the conservative website Townhall, sums up this side of the debate rather neatly: “If this happens, the United States will be put on the one-way, dead-end road to socialism,” he said.
Polling shows that, as of 2019, communism is viewed favorably by 36% of millennials, and 22% believe that society would benefit if private property were abolished altogether. There is a growing number of Americans who think favorably of radical socialist ideas.
And why should we expect anything else? When so many are financially burdened by the current state of affairs, of course some will be more willing to turn to extremism. Financial insecurity is exactly what leads to radicalization.
President Franklin Roosevelt realized this in the 1930s, when he implemented the New Deal in order to care for the working class and prevent radical ideas from gaining prominence. In his mind, saving capitalism from its own vices was necessary for it to function at all.
We should seek to debate these policies not from the false context of “socialism vs capitalism,” but rather as similar yet distinct approaches to capitalism because that is exactly what they are.
The ideas that will prevail will be those that allow young adults to pursue an education, a career, a home and a family. If the national leadership and their allies, regardless of party, fail to implement programs that will make these goals attainable, then they will have abandoned an entire generation to the whims of whatever radical ideology manages to take the steering wheel. They will have condemned the nation to the very extremism which they endeavored to prevent.
In America, socialism is often a dirty word. Many seem to hear “socialist” and think of communist governments under Mao and Stalin who starved millions of their own people in an attempt to rapidly industrialize. But this view of socialism willfully ignores a simple fact: few in America argue for communism or even radical socialism.
None of these policies seek to completely restructure the capitalist economy. There is no goal to violently overtake the government and establish what Marx would call “the dictatorship of the proletariat.”
What these policies do attempt to address are specific problems that everyday Americans face. Health care and education costs, stagnant wages, parental expenditures; these are issues that deserve focus.
Policies such as universal health care are prevalent throughout the developed world. For instance, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Norway and many others have had varying brands of universal health care for decades. None of them have devolved into Stalinist regimes. They are all liberal democracies with capitalist economies.
We can debate the effectiveness of these policies, but what is abundantly clear is that the red scare tactics used to oppose such ideas are wholly dishonest. In reality, such tactics are liable to strengthen public support for actual communism.
@jonathandemare1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.