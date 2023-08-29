Opinion: AI art severs human connection

AI is terrifying.

It’s SkyNet in Terminator, HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey, AUTO from Wall-E. For decades we’ve dramatized the dangers of AI in our TV shows and movies, all while bumbling the technology forward into reality.

“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should,” Jeff Goldblum’s character says in Jurassic Park, minutes before the synthetic dinosaurs go haywire.

Artificial intelligence isn’t threatening to kill us, but it is starting to steal jobs and upend industries. As it sends society scrambling to determine what the technology means for the job market, it also, more subtly, chips away at a deeper part of what connects us as humans: our creativity.

Programs like ChatGPT can write short stories and essays in seconds. AI image generators can digitally create detailed oil paintings, complete with lifelike brushstrokes, off of erratic, few-word prompts. The technology is learning to create songs, design buildings and edit videos while using centuries of human-made work as reference points.

People are already experimenting with AI art, like the publishers of Abolition of Man — a comic book illustrated by the Midjourney platform. Last year, an image generated by an AI text-to-image application won an art prize at a state fair competition, according to Forbes.

For businesses looking for a new logo or graphic design, an AI generator is faster and cheaper than hiring a person. In Hollywood, the movie industry is exploring using AI to generate scripts and create background actors, Variety reports.

But this could hurt our human creativity, which on top of driving innovation, connects us. Early societies shared stories and sang together. Now, we crowd movie theaters and pack concert venues, rallying behind our favorite musicians and directors.

Creativity builds community, transcending cultures, countries and language barriers.

Behind every building, article, song or image, there’s the heart of an architect, journalist, musician or illustrator. AI technology takes this art, which should connect us, and reduces it into content to be consumed.

Historically, most human progress aimed to connect people: the alphabet, printing press, telephone, internet and Facebook. By eliminating creativity, AI threatens to do the opposite at a time when we are more isolated than we’ve ever been.

For reasons including social media, remote working and COVID-19, we are a community-starved country. In 2020, a Harvard-backed survey found 61% of American young adults felt “serious loneliness”. In December of 2022, Pew Research Center reported that 41% of Americans have faced “high levels of psychological distress” since 2020.

We might not realize it, but creative arts are one of our last lifelines to connection. With AI’s “creative” abilities continuing to ripple the music, movie and graphic design industries, the situation could only be getting worse.

To combat this, we should ensure AI doesn’t stop us from engaging with our creativity. Just as many try to avoid modern fast fashion — convenient and cheap, but often abusive and unsustainable — in favor of more ethical clothing, we should prioritize connecting with other people’s creative content over soulless pieces of mechanically-curated content.

AI-generated art could end up being the death of itself if it helps us realize our craving for human connection.

Deep inside, we long for community. Maybe, our continued wandering toward lonely individualism will result in a creative resurgence, as we strive to reconnect.

We find this longing for “human-made” things in other areas of our life beyond entertainment, like food.

Modern technology makes food more accessible and imperishable than ever before, but there’s a reason I still prefer my mom’s five-ingredient casseroles over the frozen “chef’s choice” taquitos in my freezer. We spend extra money on “real” food personally made by restaurant chefs instead of always grabbing cheap fast food.

There’s something special about a hand-made meal that another person poured effort into versus food manufactured by a factory. It doesn’t just taste better, it feels better.

We might not realize it yet, but I believe we feel the same about human-made music, novels and even advertisements. As AI art becomes more common, our appreciation for “real” creativity will become more noticeable.

To some, the potential blow to art industries could seem like a natural evolution. Granted, it probably won’t be musicians or painters building rockets to Mars or solving climate change. But beneath new technology, creativity is an invisible foundation that brings us together and inspires progress. It’s a foundation worth preserving.

AI isn’t evil — it’s an exciting advancement that could create new horizons for society in industries like healthcare, education and transportation. But even if it’s quicker, more convenient and technically “better” at creating things, it should stay out of industries that thrive off the arts. If for nothing else, for the sake of human connection.

In the end, I think that’s what we want more than anything else.

