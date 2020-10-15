Opinion: Abortion rights must be protected

With the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice, abortion rights were suddenly thrust back into the forefront for many Americans.
It's time to stop these endless battles and uncertainty about women's health and reproductive rights. I believe Congress should pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.
The 2020 presidential election has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainty and racial inequality protests. But the death of Justice Ginsburg and the current nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace her will force politicians to show whether or not they are for a woman's right to choose.
A survey by Pew Research Center found little support for overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion.
The majority of Americans, 61%, say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Deciding when to have a child is a life-changing decision, and it has a significant impact on someone’s health and life. The Constitution protects our personal rights, and that includes making decisions such as whether to have a child. That right is constantly under attack by religious groups and other anti-abortion advocates.
Many anti-aborotion advocates cite that millions of abortions have occured since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. I would like to point out that this figure is misleading, and it doesn't provide context on why the abortions were done. How many abortions have been done because endangerment to the life of the mother, fatal birth defects or even rape?
If a woman needs to make the tough decision of having an abortion, she should be allowed that option. I do agree that viability of the fetus does not determine humanity, but ultimately it is the woman’s choice to decide if she would like to terminate the pregnancy.
The nonstop attacks on women's health and reproductive rights have only ramped up in the past two decades. State attacks on a woman's right to choose made it almost impossible to get an abortion in some cases.
The Women’s Health Protection Act would take the Supreme Court’s current precedents and create a clear federal law protecting the constitutional precedent established by Roe v. Wade. It would protect a woman’s ability to determine whether and when to bear a child or end a pregnancy, and protect a health care provider’s ability to provide reproductive health care services, including abortion services.
For nearly half a century the Supreme Court has decided that a woman has the right to access a safe and legal abortion and has the right to make decisions about her own body. Now as that right is under attack, we must act and pass legislation to protect our unalienable rights.
