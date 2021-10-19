You’re reading Proud, a series of columns during Campus Pride Month explaining the multiple facets in the LGBTQ+ community.
While it seems like a social norm today, marriage equality has only been the law of the land for six years. Less than a decade ago, the Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges overruled state bans on gay marriage after 37 states made measures to legalize it.
Now, with cases attacking people’s right to have an abortion going to the U.S. Supreme Court, many worry that the same people who fight against abortion will target the LGBTQ+ community next.
Despite the lack of attention towards the issue, same-sex marriage was one of the hottest issues in modern discussion not too long ago. In 2003, Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage after the state Supreme Court overturned the ban the previous year.
The overturn was especially remarkable given Massachusetts was not gay-friendly at the time. Democratic politicians, while supporting more benefits for gay partners, did not have any intention to pursue legalizing same-sex marriage. Republicans supported a constitutional amendment that would permanently ban it.
However, when the state overturned the ban on same-sex marriage in 2003, it set off a domino effect that would lead to a majority of states overturning their bans as well. By the time gay marriage became officially legalized over a decade later, only 14 states still maintained laws against it.
Texas was one of those 14 states. The state still has a constitutional amendment that bans same-sex marriage. It’s unenforceable and will remain that way as long as the Obergefell ruling stands. However, Texas has come under fire for many bills that might put that ruling into jeopardy.
In the Supreme Court case against the Mississippi abortion ban, former Texas solicitor general Jonathan Mitchell, who also crafted the Texas six-week abortion ban, filed an amicus brief on the Texas Right to Life. The brief supports not only recriminalizing abortion but also taking away same-sex marriage and relations rights.
Mitchell argued that the rights established in Lawrence v. Texas — which legalized same-sex sexual activity — and Obergefell v. Hodges were "court-invented" and that "there is no other source of law that can be invoked to salvage their existence.
While these attacks are blatantly discriminatory, the risks they pose are entirely prevalent. Both Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito released opinions less than a year ago that support overturning Obergefell. With the recent dismissal to hear a case against the Texas abortion ban, marriage equality may be in jeopardy.
The majority opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges ruled that bans on gay marriage violated the 14th Amendment, which guarantees the rights for an individual’s privacy. Justice Anthony Kennedy stated those rights "extend to certain personal choices central to individual dignity and autonomy, including intimate choices that define personal identity and beliefs."
With society’s more tolerant views towards the LGBTQ+ community, reversing Obergefell poses a large risk to a sizable part of the country.
There are an estimated 568,000 same-sex married couples in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019. Recriminalizing gay marriage would restrict the rights of hundreds of thousands of people for practicing loving relationships and confine the country into a practice that people do not even want.
In a Gallup survey from this year, a majority of Republicans polled expressed support for same-sex marriage. Despite this, fundamentalist think tanks continue to funnel money to conservative lawmakers to try and rescind as many rights of the LGBTQ+ community as possible.
Thankfully, there are actions to take before the Supreme Court hears the case against Mississippi on Dec 1. People can pressure the Texas legislature to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
However, given the recent attempts to pass bills banning transgender athletes from playing in the sport of their gender identity, that option will probably not go over well.
The best course of action is to pressure Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity. People can also try to have them codify Obergefell v. Hodges into law.
Things seem to have turned in the right direction with the House passing the Equality Act this past February. However, there has been no further action from the Senate since a committee hearing back in March.
There needs to be pressure on legislators to certify the right for all couples to marry the partner of their choice before these rights are taken away after a mere six years of existence.
