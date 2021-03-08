Opinion: A week of lost work should not cripple wage workers

As the news cycle moves on from the recent winter storm, it’s important to remember that many Texans could go hungry because of the wages they lost during the week, and nothing is being done by our institutions to mitigate that struggle.
The February winter storm is a story about a collection of failures: a failure of our state’s infrastructure and a failure of state leaders to display necessary leadership.
The causes for what occurred during the winter storm are numerous, but it’s clear that the state’s philosophy on oversight could have played a significant role.
Not to mention that the storm occurred amid the year-long failure of our institutions’ responsibility to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout that has hurt many Americans.
Just as the country has constantly failed to provide the proper financial relief to struggling families amid the pandemic, the state is also now failing to provide financial relief to vulnerable wage workers.
The winter storm left millions without ways to get to work, and nearly 40% of Americans cannot cover an emergency expense of $400 or more, according to a 2018 Federal Reserve study.
It’s worth mentioning how ludicrous it is that someone living in the U.S., one of the wealthiest countries in the world, has to struggle to find food and pay bills after missing one week of work.
And after the failure of our government to aid their most vulnerable in the middle of a global pandemic, it somehow still surprises me that we have failed people again.
It’s things like this that cause one to lose faith in this country.
Granted, determining the right solution for this problem is tricky. First, the state or federal government could provide wage relief to people who were unable to work.
The disaster declaration campaigned by Gov. Greg Abbott and approved by President Joe Biden is helpful to many, but the aid provided by the declaration is primarily focused on home repairs.
While this solution takes care of the immediate problem, it may require currently unallocated funds and doesn’t change the vulnerability that Texans would have in the future.
There is a second option to require private businesses to pay for their employees in events like the winter storm. This is unlikely to occur, as it would likely require a change in federal law.
The third option would be to consider how current wage rates do not sufficiently accommodate the needs of wage workers. For a wage worker to be left in the cold after only missing a week of work is unacceptable and should fit into the broader conversation of increasing the minimum wage.
Whatever the solution may be, the point is being made over and over again. Our institutions and their leaders are unwilling or unable to ensure their citizen’s financial well-being amid crisis, so reforms are necessary to keep the most vulnerable from falling to the wayside.
