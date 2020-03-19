Victims of domestic violence are at their most vulnerable right now.

Going outside is dangerous, but staying inside is just as if not more dangerous for some people.

Why aren’t we talking about the women and men around the world who are locked in their homes with their abusers, the people they fear most, with nowhere to go?

If you are one of those people, please know that there is help out there, even in a time like this. Your safety takes precedence. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for help.

opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments